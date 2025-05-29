Broadway's biggest night is about to get a revolutionary reunion. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton, the original cast will reunite for a special performance at the 78th Annual Tony Awards on June 8, 2025. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Ariana DeBose Daveed Diggs, and others are set to take the stage, promising a nostalgic trip back to the show that changed the face of musical theater.

However, one notable absence has fans buzzing: Anthony Ramos, who originated the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, is sitting this one out. The main reason? Hollywood.

The actor and singer is currently deep in production for Ryan Murphy's latest FX series The Beauty, a dystopian sci-fi thriller based on the comic book by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. The series explores a world where a sexually transmitted disease makes people unnaturally attractive—but at a deadly cost. Murphy's adaptation is expected to tackle themes of vanity, social control, and moral decay with his trademark edge.

Ramos stars in the series alongside Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, and Annie Murphy. Filming began in spring 2025 in New York and is ongoing through June—putting it directly in conflict with the Tonys broadcast. According to insiders, the production has a tight schedule ahead of its late 2025 premiere, making it impossible for Ramos to fly out to join the Hamilton cast, even for one night.

But it's not just work that's drawn attention to Ramos in recent years.

His 2021 breakup with fellow Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones also made headlines, especially after a TikTok video surfaced that allegedly showed Ramos with another woman at a strip club. The video went viral and was widely speculated to be linked to the couple's split. Though both actors kept public statements to a minimum, fans connected the dots. The couple had been engaged and together for six years before the breakup.

A powerful show

Despite his absence, the Tony performance is set to be emotional and star-studded, with a full lineup of original ensemble members, including Jonathan Groff, Ariana DeBose, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Christopher Jackson, taking the stage. Hosted by Cynthia Erivo and with a pre-show led by Darren Criss and Goldsberry herself, the 78th Tony Awards promise a night full of Broadway nostalgia and next-gen talent.

This year's Tony Awards also highlight significant Latino representation. Buena Vista Social Club, a musical adaptation based on the iconic Cuban music group, received ten nominations, including Best Musical . Additionally, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, featuring music by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, earned nominations for Best Original Score and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Justina Machado

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be hosted by Tony winner and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS from 8:00 to 11:00 PM ET. A pre-show hosted by first-time Tony nominee Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will stream on Pluto TV from 6:40 to 8:00 PM ET