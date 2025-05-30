Justin Bieber could walk away with a significant piece of Hailey Bieber's booming skincare company, Rhode, if the couple splits — even though he reportedly had no role in creating the billion-dollar brand.

The potential payout hinges on the absence of a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement between the pair, who tied the knot in 2018. Legal experts say that under California law, any assets acquired during the marriage — including Hailey's business — may be considered community property.

Attorney and crisis communicator Jamie E. Wright told The US Sun that because Rhode launched in 2022, four years after the couple wed, it may legally be seen as a shared marital asset.

"Unless there is a clear postnuptial agreement that carves it out as her separate asset, Justin could absolutely be entitled to a cut, whether through direct profits, equity value, or settlement leverage," Wright explained. "Even if he didn't lift a finger to help build the brand, the law doesn't always care."

Wright added that courts may consider whether marital resources, a joint lifestyle, or indirect support from Justin contributed to Hailey's ability to grow the business.

"Without a legal wall, her billion-dollar business just became their billion-dollar asset," she said.

The Biebers reportedly never signed a prenup at the time of their courthouse marriage in 2018. They also appear to have skipped a postnup, further complicating the financial stakes if they were to separate.

Divorce Could Get Costly for Hailey

In addition to business assets, the birth of the couple's son, Jack Blues Bieber, now nine months old, could also impact any future settlement.

"The presence of a child always raises the stakes. While kids don't change property laws, they do affect support," Wright said. "Courts may award more in alimony or child support to maintain the child's lifestyle, especially if one parent has significantly more money."

With the couple nearing seven years of marriage, Wright noted that in California, the 10-year mark is often viewed as a threshold for long-term spousal support.

"Before that, the marriage is considered 'short-term,' and spousal support may be capped," she said. "After 10 years, it can become open-ended. If they split before hitting that milestone, there's potentially less long-term liability for Hailey."

Wright warned that if Hailey wants to protect her brand and fortune, she should start taking steps now.

"If Hailey wants to avoid bleeding money in the event of a split, she needs to act like Rhode is at stake—because it is," she added.

Speculation over the couple's future intensified after e.l.f. Beauty announced it had acquired Rhode for $1 billion in a major industry deal that includes $600 million in cash, $200 million in stock, and a possible $200 million in performance-based payouts over three years.

Meanwhile, Justin is reportedly grappling with financial stress. TMZ recently revealed that the pop star owed concert promoter AEG $24 million for canceling his 2022 "Justice" tour. His former manager, Scooter Braun, allegedly fronted the payment but is still owed over $8 million.