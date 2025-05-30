Hailey Bieber has secured a massive $1 billion deal to sell her skincare brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty — a career-making move that arrives amid continued focus on her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber.

The cash deal, which was completed this week, consists of $600 million in cash, $200 million in stock, and $200 million in cash associated with a performance-based growth plan over the next three years. With just three products introduced in 2022, Rhode has rapidly become a cult beauty brand, propelled by Bieber's influence and a back-to-basics skincare approach.

A source close to the entrepreneur says that Bieber was moved to tears while signing the deal.

"When everything was finalized, she couldn't stop crying and screaming with joy," one insider told The US Sun. "I haven't seen her like this since the birth of her son."

"She was on her knees for 10 minutes, repeatedly saying, 'Oh my god!' and 'This is so crazy!'" the source added.

The moment marked a turning point for the 28-year-old model, who has reportedly been under significant pressure — both professionally and personally. While her marriage has been the subject of intense speculation, insiders say the model channeled her energy into Rhode's growth.

"Despite everything going on with Justin, she remained focused and poured her energy into her company," the source said.

As part of the new deal, Bieber will remain highly involved with the brand moving forward. Her responsibilities will now encompass broader duties as Rhode's Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, as well as Strategic Advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

"This achievement is a lifetime dream for her," a friend shared. "She has always wanted to inspire women and show that, with hard work, success is attainable. She hopes to serve as a role model for strong, independent women entrepreneurs."

Read more: Hailey Bieber Claims She Uses Fake Accounts to Watch Selena Gomez

The $1 Billion Mark

Bieber said her Rhode co-founders, Michael D. Ratner, and Lauren Ratner, had helped mold Rhode from the very beginning. e.l.f. Beauty Chairman and CEO Tarang Amin said that Rhode is a "like-minded disruptor," adding that it is complementary to his organization's mission and values.

In terms of the following steps, Bieber plans to reinvest some of the money in real estate and a few fashion ventures, in addition to giving back to women's and children's charities. She's pledged to have "positive, lasting impact on society, especially during these challenging times when minorities and vulnerable groups, including LGBTQ+ individuals, face significant challenges in areas like education and empowerment."

Rhode's most popular products are its peptide glazing fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and lip treatments. The company also released accessories, including phone cases tailored to hold its trademark lip glosses.

One source noted that Bieber sees her new success as an entry point into a growing league of female moguls. "She's been inspired by women like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, who are not only successful entrepreneurs and billionaires but also great mothers," the source said. "Now she feels part of that club."

Although the business landmark called for a celebration — purportedly with a couple of glasses of champagne — Bieber is already back at work.

"She's not taking a vacation," the source added. "She's thinking long-term. She's building a business empire."

And the insider was quick to point out that the win has been more than monetary — it's personal.

"This success has given her a significant confidence boost, especially after feeling insecure and depressed about her life recently. Sealing this deal is like a ray of sunshine breaking through the clouds in her life."