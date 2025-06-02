Rapper 50 Cent is speaking out strongly against the idea of a presidential pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently on trial for serious federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

In a pointed Instagram post on Friday, May 30, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, responded to recent comments by President Donald Trump, who said he would consider pardoning Diddy if asked.

"He said some really bad things about Trump. It's not OK," 50 Cent wrote. "I'm gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy."

50 Cent followed up with another post the next day, clarifying his intent. "I didn't say I would nuke anything. I simply said I would make sure Trump is aware," he wrote, referencing media headlines about his comments, Independent said.

The rapper and Diddy have had a long-standing feud that dates back nearly two decades. Most recently, 50 Cent has been developing a TV project focusing on Diddy's legal troubles, saying earlier this year, "This is gonna break records when this drop."

🚨Report: 50 Cent has vowed to dissuade President Trump from a potential Diddy pardon pic.twitter.com/ta2HOGYtM3 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 2, 2025

Read more: 50 Cent Confirms Trey Songz Tried to Fight Boxer Terence Crawford Over Mulan Hernandez

Diddy Faces Five Federal Charges Including Sex Trafficking

Diddy is currently facing five federal charges, including sex trafficking and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

The charges stem from incidents between 2004 and 2024. Diddy has firmly denied any wrongdoing and entered a not guilty plea to all charges against him.

Last week, Diddy's former employee, Capricorn Clark, testified in court that she once heard Diddy discuss guns with 50 Cent's late manager, Chris Lighty, during an elevator ride. "I don't like the back and forth. I like guns," she recalled Diddy saying.

At a recent press briefing, President Trump was questioned about the possibility of granting clemency to Diddy.

He noted that while no formal request had been made, he was aware of ongoing discussions and expressed openness to reviewing the situation based on the facts.

According to US Magazine, Trump also acknowledged his past relationship with Diddy. "He used to really like me a lot," Trump said, "but I think when I ran for politics ... that relationship busted up."

This wouldn't be the first time Trump has used his presidential powers to grant pardons. In recent months, he pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, as well as several others.