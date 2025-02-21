50 Cent has confirmed that Trey Songz once attempted to fight world champion boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford, seemingly over a woman. The confrontation reportedly took place during one of 50 Cent's Tycoon weekends in Houston, an event known for attracting celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Chris Brown.

During an interview on 'Cigar Talk,' Crawford recalled the bizarre incident, explaining that tensions initially flared over a simple wager during halftime of a celebrity basketball game. "He said, 'Shot for shot, bet $100,'" Crawford remembered. "So I shoot, I make it, boom. He shot, he missed, bam. I said, 'So you got me a $100?' He was like, 'Bet that.' I'm like, 'Alright.'"

Crawford continued, "So I shot, I make it. He shot, he make it. So I'm like, 'You still owe me $100.' He was like 'No we even.' I started laughing." Things escalated from there, with Crawford suspecting that Songz might have been intoxicated or under the influence of something. "I don't know if dude was drunk or something but he just started tripping. He was like, 'I don't care if you the world champion.' I'm like, 'Is he serious?' I think he might be on drugs or something. I think he's playing."

At that point, Crawford made it clear he wasn't taking the situation too seriously but also wasn't going to back down. "So I'm like, 'Man, I'll take you in the back and make you cry, make you scream. What is you talking about?'"

According to Crawford, 50 Cent quickly intervened before the situation got out of hand. "50 come over like, 'Woaaaah.' He was like, 'Hold up, man. T, don't f*** up the bag on this n***a,'" Crawford said. Later that night at dinner, 50 Cent publicly joked about the incident. "He get on the microphone and was like, 'We got Bud about to beat up Trey Songz.'"

50 Cent later confirmed the story in a now-deleted Instagram post, revealing that the dispute also involved 'Basketball Wives: Orlando' star Mulan Hernandez. "My God [facepalm emoji] This is true, I said Trey you want to fight Bud [flushed face emoji] the [ninja emoji]'s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world wtf wrong with you Gang. Trey was really tripping over that girl @mulanhernandez she fine LOL."

Songz has not commented on the situation. 50 Cent previously banned the R&B singer from Tycoon weekend in 2022, citing his reckless behavior. "Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith. This TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and s*** over the girls. He broke some s*** up in his room. Nah tell @treysongz he can't come. SMH."