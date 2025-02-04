50 Cent ignited controversy by calling Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory a "rat" in a social media post, sparking debate over their relationship and the future of BMF, the hit series based on Meech's life on Starz.

"The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth," 50 Cent wrote in the caption on Monday, Feb. 2. The post included a photo of a rat with the text: "I think I'm Big Meech!" The line comes from his rap rival Rick Ross' 2010 song "B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast)."

The "In Da Club" rapper referenced his co-producer and close friend Tammy Cowins, who is Big Meech's long-time close friend and personal assistant. The U.S. Sun noted Cowins also co-executive produced the 2012 show BMF: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Drug Empire.

Cowins is also the CEO of BMF Entertainment Group since 2008, per the outlet.

Fans quickly reacted to the post, with some questioning the fallout's impact on the show, while others supported 50 Cent's claim.

The conflict appears to stem from unresolved issues between the two, though the details remain unclear.

Social media exploded with speculation, with one fan asking, "IS THIS THE BEGINNING OF THE END FOR BMF???" Others pointed out the dangers of turning on past allies, with a commenter stating, "If you help a man and his family, you're not supposed to start doing business with their enemy."

Some fans believe the feud could hurt the show.

One user warned, "If I were 50 Cent, I wouldn't do another BMF. Cut that end of the money off." Given BMF's success, many fear that a fallout between 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, and Meech could disrupt production. Meanwhile, critics accused 50 Cent of stirring drama unnecessarily, with one post reading, "This will backfire if anything; that documentary will prove Meech didn't snitch... 50 act like a bitter baby mama."

Despite his 2005 arrest and imprisonment, Meech remains influential, with his son, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., keeping his legacy alive in BMF. His anticipated release in January 2026 adds to the stakes, as his growing presence could shift the narrative around him.

50 Cent shared a second post shading Big Meech.

He shared a video of a man speaking about Lil Baby and Big Meech's welcome home concert set for Thursday, Feb. 13 in Miami, Florida, at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Read more: Roc Nation CEO Explains Why Kendrick Lamar Was Chosen Over Lil Wayne for Super Bowl Halftime Show

"The funny s**t is they was saying @lilbaby pulled up on them in a Ferrari truck pockets full of money, and didn't give them nothing," 50 Cent wrote. "👀Lil Baby was 5 when you got indicted WTF he owe you? Tammy Cowin coming soon !"