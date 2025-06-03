Shiloh Jolie, the 19-year-old daughter of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is stepping into the spotlight with a new name and career path.

Now going by "Shi Joli," Shiloh made her first public appearance under the new name last week at a high-profile fashion event in Los Angeles.

Shi choreographed a special dance performance featured during the launch event for Isabel Marant's capsule collection with Net-A-Porter.

According to PageSix, the launch event was hosted on May 29 at the Oliver House, a stylish venue located in Silver Lake.

According to the press release, she was listed simply as "Shi Joli," a shortened version of her full name that honors her mother's surname.

This public debut under a new identity follows a legal name change that was finalized in August 2024.

On her 18th birthday in May 2024, Shiloh legally filed to remove "Pitt" from her surname. She now goes by Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

A source confirmed she handled the process herself, hiring a lawyer and paying the legal fees independently. "Angelina didn't have any part in the decision," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

Shiloh Jolie Starts New Chapter Without Pitt Surname

Shiloh's lawyer, Peter Levine, described the move as "an independent and significant decision following painful events."

After over eight years of legal proceedings, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's highly publicized divorce was officially finalized in December 2024.

Shiloh is not the only one of her siblings to distance themselves from the "Pitt" surname.

At her sorority induction at Spelman College in 2023, Zahara introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie," choosing to go by her mother's last name, US Magazine said.

Shiloh's younger sister, Vivienne, was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for the Broadway production "The Outsiders," where she worked behind the scenes as a production assistant.

Brad Pitt, 61, is said to be "upset" following his daughter Shiloh's decision to drop his last name and go by Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

"He's never felt more joy than when she was born," a source told People. "The reminders that he's lost his children is, of course, not easy."

Despite ongoing family challenges, Shiloh is starting to step into her own and shape her own future.

Her new role as a choreographer and her identity as Shi Joli signal a new chapter — one focused on creativity, independence, and healing.

Pitt and Jolie, who married in 2014 and separated in 2016, share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and also twins Knox and Vivienne.