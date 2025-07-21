As Prince Harry makes early attempts to repair his relationship with King Charles, royal experts believe Meghan Markle is providing her full, quiet support.

Palace aides for Harry and his father appear to be back in touch for the first time since a period of no contact — raising hopes for some healing in the royal family rift. The Duke of Sussex earlier this year said he and the King had not spoken in a while but that may now be changing.

Meghan's Steady Support

While Meghan has remained focused on growing her lifestyle brand As Ever, she is said to support Harry's efforts to mend ties. BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the Duchess of Sussex wants what is best for her husband. "My belief is that Meghan loves Harry and wants him to be happy," Bond said. "And if a reconciliation with his father, which he has said he wants, will make him happy, then I think Meghan would be supportive."

Bond recalled the King's early relationship with Meghan, which was warm and affectionate. "Harry wrote about how jovial and animated his father was when they used to visit him, for example, talking to Meghan about music," she said.

Bond also noted Charles was by Meghan's side to walk her way down the aisle at her and Harry's wedding, which she described as a tender moment between the two.

She continued that Meghan might also want her children to know more about their royal history. "I think she would also welcome the chance for her children to get to know their grandfather and understand their heritage," Bond said. "There are unconfirmed reports that she used to send him videos of the children before the rift with Harry became so deep."

William Still Distant

Although Harry and Charles may be warming toward each other, no progress has been reported between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William. Bond said William remains "deeply wounded" and "the brothers are still miles apart in every sense."

"It is a hugely difficult situation for a father, with loyal William at his side and rebellious Harry in California," Bond said. "I imagine the King would have warned William about the meeting. I hope so, anyway."

Bond said it is possible William could forgive past remarks from Harry, but not those aimed at his wife, Princess Kate. "I think William might find it in his heart to forgive Harry's jibes about their sibling rivalry, his indiscretions about their disagreements and fights," she said. "But I don't think he is in any way ready to forgive Harry for hurting Catherine and revealing a row about bridesmaids' dresses and a disagreement about lip gloss."

Though a full reunion may be far off, Bond believes Meghan's quiet backing could help Harry take meaningful steps forward with his father. "A reconciliation could still be a very long way away," she said. "But if it happens, Harry will have gone some way to fulfilling his father's wish."