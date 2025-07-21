Prince Harry made an unannounced solo trip to Angola this week, drawing comparisons to his late mother, Princess Diana, and raising questions about his evolving role outside the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex visited a remote village and minefield as part of his work with the HALO Trust, a landmine clearance organization his mother famously supported. The trip, which Meghan Markle did not join, was confirmed by the charity after Harry was photographed walking through a demining site wearing protective gear — a striking echo of Diana's iconic visit in 1997.

"This is precisely the sort of work that Harry should do," BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror. "It is not only a hugely worthwhile cause, but it also connects him with his mother, which is something he yearns for."

The visit stands in contrast to the couple's high-profile ventures in the entertainment industry. Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have pursued media deals with Netflix, Spotify and other platforms, often drawing scrutiny over their public image and financial independence.

Sources say Meghan remained in California with the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, due to safety concerns surrounding travel to the region.

While in Angola, Harry met with local families and landmine survivors, including children who still live in fear of explosives buried beneath their villages. "Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school," he said. "Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day."

According to the HALO Trust, more than 60,000 people have been killed or injured by landmines in Angola since 2008. The charity has removed over 120,000 mines and 100,000 unexploded bombs from the country.

Harry first visited Angola in 2019, retracing his mother's steps and calling for a renewed global effort to ban landmines. His recent trip, observers say, underscores a pivot from celebrity partnerships to humanitarian service.

"I think he is coming to recognise that the LA celebrity world is one in which he is not especially comfortable," Bond said. "He speaks frequently about a life of service, and trips like this certainly serve a very good cause indeed."

Diana's 1997 visit to a Huambo minefield helped bring global attention to the dangers of unexploded ordnance and accelerated efforts toward an international ban. Her decision to walk a minefield wearing body armor became one of the most defining images of her legacy.

HALO officials praised Harry's return to Angola, saying his visit helps reinforce the long-term commitment needed to fully rid the country of landmines. "This renewed commitment builds on previous support from the Angolan government, which was first highlighted when the duke visited the country in 2019 to retrace the path of his late mother," the organization said in a statement. "That visit showcased how once-dangerous land could be transformed into a safe and thriving community."