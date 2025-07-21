En español



The moment shocked millions of viewers. On Sunday night, Cuban contestant Laura Pérez suffered a terrifying fall during the live broadcast of Miss Universe Latina, Telemundo's popular reality show that selects the U.S. Latina representative for Miss Universe 2025.

The incident occurred during one of the show's most anticipated challenges, where contestants were harnessed and lifted into the air to "capture the crown" mid-flight. While most participants completed the task without trouble, Pérez's attempt turned into a nightmare.

Viewers watched in disbelief as Pérez, 26, suddenly plummeted from a significant height when her harness failed mid-air. Mexican host Jacqueline Bracamontes rushed to Pérez's side as smoke effects concealed the scene, repeatedly asking, "¿Estás bien? ¿Estás bien?" (Are you OK?) Pérez, visibly shaken and unable to get up did not answer.

Within minutes, the live broadcast was suspended. Social media exploded with concern for the Cuban-born model as footage of the fall began circulating online.

Telemundo released a statement shortly after, obtained by rENSTARZ and the Latin Times,, confirming Pérez received immediate medical attention.

"The unfortunate accident that occurred last night during Miss Universe Latina, El Reality is under investigation," the network said. "The safety and well-being of our talent and employees is always our top priority in all productions. Laura Pérez received immediate medical attention, and we hope she can participate in tonight's finale."

Despite Telemundo's assurance that Pérez is recovering, no personal statement has been issued by the contestant herself. Fans and fellow contestants have flooded social media with messages of support, awaiting further updates.

Pérez's accident has raised questions about safety measures in reality competitions. Viewers pointed out that earlier contestants performed the same challenge successfully, but Telemundo confirmed that the incident is under internal review.

As the competition approaches its final episode, Pérez remains a fan favorite. Known for her poise and grace, she has emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the crown. If medically cleared, she is expected to return for the finale.

Born in Santa Clara, Cuba, Pérez trained at Arte en Movimiento Escuela Profesional de Danza before relocating to Miami, where she worked in the hospitality industry. In previous interviews, she often credited her grandfather as her greatest inspiration, sharing how his encouragement fueled her modeling career.

At 26, Pérez represents not just Cuban pride, but the resilience of Latina women pursuing the American dream. Her presence in Miss Universe Latina has captured attention from both fans and judges, and her potential participation in Miss Universe 2025, scheduled for November 21 in Thailand, remains a possibility if her recovery goes well.

Whether she returns for the finale or not, Laura Pérez's fall has become one of the most dramatic moments in the show's history, reminding audiences of the real risks behind seemingly glamorous productions.

Telemundo has yet to announce whether safety protocols will change moving forward. For now, all eyes are on Pérez as fans hope for her speedy recovery and possible return to the competition that could change her life.