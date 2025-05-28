Brad Pitt is offering a rare glimpse into his relationship with Ines de Ramon. The actor is also reflecting on the closing chapter of his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie.

In a new interview with GQ published May 28, the 61-year-old actor addressed the public debut of his romance with de Ramon during the 2024 British Grand Prix, where the couple was seen holding hands and sharing smiles, ENews said.

Pitt, however, denied that their appearance was a publicity move to promote his upcoming film "F1."

"No, dude, it's not that calculated," Pitt said. "If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Brad Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon, a 35-year-old jewelry designer, since 2022.

They made their red carpet debut two months after the Grand Prix, walking hand-in-hand at the "Wolfs" premiere during the Venice International Film Festival.

The couple has kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, but their recent appearances mark a new chapter in Pitt's personal life.

Brad Pitt was asked by GQ if it's a "relief" now that his divorce from Angelina Jolie is finalized and he's "on the other side" of it.



“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing," Pitt answered. "Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”https://t.co/l2tZiwM8YH — Variety (@Variety) May 28, 2025

Pitt Reflects on Long Divorce Battle With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt also reflected on his widely publicized split from Angelina Jolie. Their divorce, which was finalized in December 2024, came after years of legal battles following their separation in 2016.

According to People, asked whether he felt relief now that the divorce is legally over, Pitt said, "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who share six children, were officially declared single in 2019. While the divorce process was lengthy, Pitt is reportedly feeling relieved that it's finally over. Sources say he's enjoying a more peaceful, low-key life with his family now.

Though Pitt continues to be a subject of media attention, he admits he's grown used to it. "My personal life is always in the news. It's been in the news for 30 years, bro," he said.

"It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with... this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that."

Despite the ups and downs, Pitt describes his current personal life as stable and fulfilling.

He shared that he now feels a strong sense of comfort and security, surrounded by close friends, loved ones, and a deeper understanding of himself.