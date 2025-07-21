Blake Lively's ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni took an unexpected turn last week, when the presiding judge reportedly questioned her celebrity status in a moment some are comparing to Mariah Carey's iconic "I don't know her" remark.

During an emergency hearing Wednesday, US District Judge Lewis Liman reportedly told the courtroom, "Celebrity is fleeting," while addressing what he considered unnecessary emphasis on the fame of those involved. He also admitted that prior to the case, he had not heard of either Lively or Baldoni. "I didn't know who your client was. I did not know who the plaintiff was. Their names were unknown to me," he said, per the Daily Mail.

Court Pushes Back on 'Celebrity Treatment' Claims

The remark came in response to a claim from Baldoni's attorney, Kevin Fritz, who suggested that Lively was receiving "special treatment simply because she's a celebrity." Judge Liman quickly dismissed the implication, stating it was a "serious issue" and cautioning against language that strayed from courtroom standards.

"There are problems that the court is trying to deal with and it's helpful for me if you frame it in language and words that the court is accustomed to," Liman said. "It does not help me—and it's not helped me in this case—to start throwing around accusations."

The judge reiterated that both parties are "persons of high profile," but made it clear that their status would not influence his decision-making. "Whether they have celebrity at the moment or not is irrelevant," he added. "Celebrity, as you know, and everybody knows, can be fleeting."

Lively Granted Deposition Request

The hearing took place the night before Lively was set to be deposed. The "It Ends With Us" actress had previously asked to choose the location of her deposition, a request that was granted. It is now scheduled for July 31.

In December 2024, Lively, 37, filed a lawsuit against Baldoni claiming he sexually harassed her, and had conducted a "campaign" to damage her reputation. Baldoni filed a counterclaim in January against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of extortion and defamation.