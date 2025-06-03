Thomas Canestraro, Justin Baldoni's body double on "It Ends With Us," recently spoke about the challenging atmosphere during production.

In comments shared with the Daily Mail on June 1, he described the filming experience in early 2024 as noticeably tense, amid the ongoing legal conflict between Baldoni and co-star Blake Lively.

"You could tell that the set was tense. There was some discomfort from everybody," said Canestraro, who stepped in for Baldoni during reshoots in Weehawken, New Jersey.

According to US Magazine, originally booked for five days, Canestraro stayed for two weeks due to what he described as unexpected production delays. "I was thinking, 'What's happening here? Why are we taking so much time to film this scene? Why are we not on schedule?'" he shared.

The stunt performer, 38, also noted a stark change in Blake Lively's demeanor compared to their past collaboration on the 2018 "A Simple Favor" campaign.

"She was more closed off," he said, contrasting it with their previous, more relaxed experience, where Lively ensured he was treated with respect.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Lawsuits Headed for 2026 Trial

Canestraro recalled seeing Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on set during his first day of shooting. "At first, I thought, 'What a cool, supportive husband.' But after the news came out, I wondered if he was really there to make sure Blake was okay."

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and claiming he created a hostile work environment during the filming of "It Ends With Us."

Justin Baldoni, 41, has pushed back against the accusations by filing a $400 million countersuit. The legal action targets Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, with claims of defamation and civil extortion, PageSix said.

Reflecting on the legal situation, Canestraro said he is not choosing sides. "I don't even want to be in any team," he told the outlet. "I hope they can find an agreement. We don't need that in the industry. At the same time, you can't discredit anybody's feelings or experiences."

Canestraro described Baldoni as "extremely friendly" but admitted they haven't kept in contact since filming wrapped. He also acknowledged that both stars are now navigating very public and personal challenges.

The lawsuits are expected to head to trial in 2026. Reps for both Baldoni and Lively have yet to comment.