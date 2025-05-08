The legal battle between Hollywood stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has taken a disturbing turn, as Baldoni and members of his crisis PR team have reportedly been inundated with anonymous death threats.

The said incidents come in the wake of Lively's explosive sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and his production team.

Lively, 37, filed the lawsuit earlier this month, accusing Baldoni, 41, of sexually harassing her during the filming of the romantic drama.

The suit also alleges that Baldoni orchestrated a sustained negative PR campaign against her, working closely with his production company and two prominent publicists—Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, both associated with The Agency Group (TAG).

According to sources who spoke with Daily Mail UK, the fallout has placed Baldoni and several TAG employees in a state of fear for their safety. Threatening messages have reportedly poured in since the lawsuit went public, with at least one senior member of the PR team having their private health information leaked.

Adding to the alarm, court filings made on Lively's behalf purportedly revealed the home addresses of some of the publicist players in the dispute. The accidental outing has caused heightened security among TAG staff, with one employee erecting a security gate to guard herself and her family.

"I've had to tell my child's school that we've had death threats," the unnamed source told Daily Mail UK. "We even had to build a gate for security because the court filings have essentially doxxed us."

The high-profile case has raised drama in the entertainment industry, with the two sides mostly going radio-silent in public since the lawsuit emerged. Reps for Lively have not responded to requests for comment about the alleged doxxing, and Baldoni's legal team has denied all harassment and PR sabotage allegations.

The ongoing litigation is expected to escalate in the coming weeks, as both camps prepare for what is shaping up to be one of Hollywood's most contentious legal showdowns in recent memory.

In related news, the Wayfarer Foundation, co-founded by actor-director Justin Baldoni and billionaire philanthropist Steve Sarowitz, is shutting down operations as Baldoni continues to battle legal claims brought against him by actress Blake Lively.

The closure of the charitable arm of Wayfarer Studios was quietly announced on the Foundation's official website in a statement penned by Sarowitz.

He confirmed that the board voted unanimously last Friday to begin "the process of sunsetting the Foundation," citing no specific reason in the announcement.

However, insiders told TMZ that the decision comes as both Baldoni and Sarowitz grapple with the emotional and financial toll of the ongoing lawsuits.