Thomas Canestraro, Justin Baldoni's body double on the set of "It Ends With Us," shared new details about the film's tense atmosphere, describing Blake Lively as appearing "closed off" during the final weeks of production.

Canestraro said he felt uncomfortable on set throughout his time working on the movie project in early 2024, adding that every crew member was showing discomfort. The stunt performer worked on scenes involving Lively's character Lily Bloom and Baldoni's character Ryle Kincaid during what he described as a strained filming period.

The body double noted there was a significant difference in Lively's demeanor compared to their previous work together on the 2018 film "A Simple Favor." Canestraro said he had an "extremely easy time" working with Lively on that earlier project, but found her "more closed off" during the "It Ends With Us" production. He noticed that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was present on set from the start.

Canestraro was originally booked to work for only five days but his assignment was extended to two weeks because of production delays. He wondered why filming was taking longer than expected, which made the overall tension on set even worse.

The revelations come amid an ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni where the former filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her co-star and director, while the latter has countered with claims that she attempted to take creative control of the film. A New York federal judge has set Mar. 9, 2026, as the trial date for their legal dispute.

Lively's "closed off" behavior was understandable given the sexual harassment allegations she later made against Baldoni, a source close to the Hollywood star told TMZ. The legal conflict has drawn significant public attention, with attorneys of both sides engaging in what some describe as pretrial publicity campaigns.

Despite witnessing the tensions firsthand, Canestraro has maintained a neutral stance in the dispute, saying he does not want to be on either side's team. He argued that you cannot discredit anybody's feelings and anybody's experience. The production of "It Ends With Us" had previously faced delays due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.