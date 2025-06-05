Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have directly addressed widespread speculation about a feud between the two actors following their roles in "The White Lotus" season 3.

"There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me," Goggins stated in an interview with Variety. The actor went on to praise Wood's talent, comparing her to Hollywood legends and predicting a successful future for the British actress.

The controversy began when fans noticed both actors had unfollowed each other on Instagram after the HBO series concluded its run. The situation intensified when entertainment media picked up on the social media behavior, with some outlets suggesting tension between the pair who played star-crossed lovers Rick and Chelsea on the show.

Goggins explained his decision to unfollow Wood on Instagram was not personal but rather part of his emotional process after filming wrapped, saying it was part of the process of saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea.

The actor became emotional during the interview, explaining that he told Wood beforehand about his need to disconnect from social media connections with cast members. He said he needed to back away from his coworkers and had not talked to anyone after filming ended.

Wood supported her co-star's explanation and criticized the media attention surrounding their Instagram activity, asking why everyone was suddenly obsessed with their social media accounts. The actress told the public to shift their focus to talking about the storyline of "The White Lotus" instead of the actors' behaviors on social media.

The feud rumors gained additional traction when cast member Jason Isaacs hinted at the drama during the seven-month-long Thailand shoot, describing the experience as a mix of "summer camp and Lord of the Flies". However, both Goggins and Wood emphasized their mutual respect and friendship for each other.

During the interview, Goggins demonstrated his commitment to clearing the air by refollowing Wood on Instagram in real time. "It's all so ridiculous," he said. "It's just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f****** ever."