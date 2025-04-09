"The White Lotus" fans have been buzzing with the possibility of a new feud after noticing some subtle signs of cracks in Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins' friendship. The duo played a doomed couple, Chelsea and Rick, on the show in season three, and fan speculation about the beef between them arose after they both seemingly had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Even though their characters had explosive on-screen chemistry, fans suspect that not all was well between the actors off-screen. Talk began to swirl when fans noted that neither Wood nor Goggins followed each other on Instagram, leading to theorization that there was a rift between them.

But fans' most notable clue seems to be that both actors aren't active on Instagram. Although Wood doesn't follow Goggins on the platform, she does follow his business account, Goggle Glasses.

aimee lou wood and walton goggins in thailand for the white lotus pic.twitter.com/JwlrSu4Zvx — grace dante (@misslefroy) February 25, 2025

A Reddit user noticed that Goggins, who has tagged many of his "White Lotus" co-stars in posts, has never tagged Wood, even in the tribute posts to the series.

One user expressed their confusion, writing, "They used to idolize each other and talk about each other in such a positive light in interviews, so why the sudden change?"

Another pointed out, "Wow, I only knew that he blocked her on instagram, which I thought was strange after several interviews of them gushing over each other."

They continued, "All of this put together definitely points to something happening..."

Goggins also stoked the rumors with a string of posts. In the accompanying post, the actor shared a heartfelt tribute to the show's finale, as well as several photos of him and Wood. But the post's poignant tone stuck out for fans since Goggins had not tagged Wood — a decision that struck the context as strange.

Some followers were perplexed by the extensive nature of the tribute. Goggins' post included an 18-slide Instagram Story featuring photos of him and Wood, set to Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs," which only intensified the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

Obsessed with walton goggins posting an 18 slide instagram story of photos of him and aimee lou wood set to silver springs by fleetwood mac…. pic.twitter.com/oyqzzQqFoZ — idiot babe (@goldfishbabe101) April 7, 2025

However, one fan theorized, "He used to comment constantly on her stuff and she on his as well as sing her praises. I think as the show came out and got more popular and everyone saw the chemistry the wife made him squash the public displays of affection. Regardless of if there was an affair, she had to have been like wtf..."

Wood largely stayed quiet about it but did share her post, remembering her character's arc. The relationship between Rick and Chelsea, she noted in her Instagram post, was a "nuts" yet "sweet" love story, as both characters are self-destructive. She further added, "Both can be true. It's all of it," hinting at the complex nature of the characters' tragic arc.

💬 Aimee Lou Wood on Walton Goggins not being at the finale event



"I was sad that he wasn’t there because it was something that we did together but also it’s so fucking Rick and Chelsea. Like, of course he had to watch it alone and of course I had to watch it in the group." pic.twitter.com/NxC8upFJfa — daily aimee lou wood (@dailyaimeelou) April 8, 2025

Critics Weigh in on the Drama

Fans love to speculate about a feud, but some industry members take a more measured approach.

Music critic, Carl Wilson, chimed in on social media, expressing that the apparent chilliness between the two thespians is a symptom of the very nature of acting partnerships. Separately, Wilson offered a more sober perspective on the situation, writing, "Everyone reading tea leaves on Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood clearly has never met actors, who are constantly emotionally over the top with each other, until they move on to their next job and don't even keep in touch."