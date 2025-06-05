Peacock's Love Island USA Season 7 promised drama, romance, and jaw-dropping twists—but no one was ready for the chaos online that erupted after Yulissa Escobar's shocking expulsion from the reality. The Miami real estate agent's abrupt exit has not only rocked the villa but also set social media ablaze, with fans, critics, and fellow contestants all weighing in on what's become the biggest reality TV scandal of the summer.

The drama kicked off just as the season was finding its rhythm. During the second episode, narrator Iain Stirling stunned viewers with a simple but seismic announcement: "Yulissa has left the villa." The show offered no further explanation on air, leaving both islanders and fans in suspense.

But the internet already knew what was up. In the days leading up to the premiere, old podcast clips of Yulissa using racial slurs—specifically, the N-word—surfaced online and quickly went viral. The backlash was immediate and intense, with fans calling for her removal and vowing to vote her out at the first opportunity. Instead, producers acted swiftly, removing Yulissa from the show before the public could cast a single vote.

Social Media Reactions: Outrage, Relief, and Memes Galore

The reactions online have been nothing short of explosive. X (Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram feeds are overflowing with memes, hot takes, and celebratory posts. Many viewers expressed relief that the show took decisive action, with comments like, "Good riddance!" and "Accountability finally means something on reality TV!" trending across platforms.

Others are blaming the production.

"You're mean to tell me these people don't vet these people coming on a national TV show and ask them if they have these kind of things that exist."

Others, however, voiced disappointment that they didn't get to vote her off themselves, a ritual that's become a fan favorite. "We were robbed of a classic Love Island dumping!" one fan lamented on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, some questioned how Yulissa made it through casting in the first place, sparking debates about vetting and accountability in reality.

not they kicked Yulissa off like that😂 i wanted the public to vote her off so she could know we not with ts😂😂 — ODY ☆ (@oderarenee) June 5, 2025

Inside the Villa: Fallout and Fresh Drama

Yulissa's departure left her partner, Ace Greene, single and scrambling to recouple. The villa's dynamics shifted overnight, with islanders processing the news and speculating about what would happen next. The sudden vacancy also means a new bombshell could enter the villa, promising even more drama in upcoming episodes.

Despite the controversy, the show must go on. Host Ariana Mad and the remaining contestants are pushing forward, navigating recouplings, new arrivals, and the ever-present threat of elimination.

Who Is Yulissa Escobar?

Before her abrupt exit, Yulissa Escobar was introduced as a 27-year-old real estate agent from Miami, Florida. She entered the villa hoping to find love and a fresh start after a nine-year relationship. Known for her confidence and fiery personality, Yulissa was initially coupled up with Ace Greene and seemed poised to become one of the season's central figures—until her past caught up with her.

Yulissa's expulsion has set a new precedent for accountability on Love Island USA. The show's quick response to the controversy has sparked discussions about casting, background checks, and the power of social media to influence reality TV outcomes. With the season just getting started, fans are bracing for more twists, bombshells, and, inevitably, more viral moments.