Actress Arienne Mandi has been cast as the newest series regular on NBC's "Chicago P.D.," stepping into the show's 13th season as Officer Naomi Kerr, a former soldier and private military contractor who thrives in dangerous situations and keeps her cards "close to the vest."

Kerr, who is described as a fearless outsider, joins the Intelligence Unit shortly after the headline-making murder of Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, an event that left the unit politically exposed and short-staffed heading into the new season.

Mandi's casting fills the hole left when Toya Turner confirmed in June that she would not return as Officer Kiana Cook, noting the challenges she faced while thanking her colleagues for their "warmth, laughter, and generosity" and promising "momentum for whatever comes next."

NBC has not announced whether any additional departures are planned, but show insiders say Kerr's arrival is intended to stabilize a team still reckoning with Reid's assassination.

Best known for playing Noor Taheri in Season 2 of Netflix's "The Night Agent," Mandi has also starred in the Venice-premiered film "Tatami," portrayed Dani Núñez on Showtime's "The L Word: Generation Q," and guest-starred on CBS's "FBI." She is currently shooting Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy "Your Friends & Neighbors" opposite Jon Hamm. The multilingual actress is represented by Greene Talent, Rikki Dale Management, and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Season 13 of "Chicago P.D." was officially ordered in May and will keep its Wednesday 10 p.m. slot when NBC's One Chicago franchise returns this fall. Production begins next month in Chicago, where the long-running procedural will cross the 250-episode milestone during the upcoming cycle.

While narrative details are under wraps, showrunner Gwen Sigan has indicated that unresolved storylines from last year—including the unit's fractured relationship with Internal Affairs—will continue, making Kerr's combat-tested background an immediate asset in high-risk field operations.

Names and character specifics could reportedly change before cameras begin rolling, but early drafts position Kerr as Voight's primary link to military contractors, a world he has tapped for off-the-books intel in past cases. Mandi joins returning leads Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as the only confirmed series regulars so far.

With casting locked and scripts nearing completion, NBC is expected to announce a Season 13 premiere date and first-look footage later this summer. Until then, fans can stream all 12 prior seasons on Peacock.