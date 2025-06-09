Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new accusations of harassment after a man suing the Hip-Hop mogul for rape claimed he received a threatening phone call from someone allegedly connected to Combs and his son.

As per AllHipHop, in a new court filing, the anonymous plaintiff—identified as John Doe—alleges the call came from a restricted number and featured unsettling language that he interpreted as an intimidation tactic.

"Combs and the people within his organizations are dangerous," Doe's attorney, Antigone Curis, said in a statement. "The caller, who never identified himself, called from a restricted number with no caller ID. He indicated that he was a 'friend of Christian and Puffy.'"

The caller reportedly suggested that Christian Combs, Diddy's son, wanted to meet with Doe. The plaintiff said the call left him "justifiably shaken."

"Plaintiff was justifiably shaken after this encounter, which merely proves that Combs and his associates are ready, willing and able to engage in intimidation tactics (or worse) at any opportunity," Curis added.

Doe has asked the court to preserve his anonymity, citing concerns about potential retaliation. His legal team argues that forcing him to reveal his identity would only heighten the potential danger.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, accuses Combs of sexually assaulting Doe in 1997. At the time, Doe was a well-known Harlem barber who frequently worked with celebrities.

According to the complaint, a mutual acquaintance brought Doe to a recording studio where Combs was present.

After consuming alcohol and marijuana, Doe said he either passed out or was drugged.

He later awoke to find his pants and underwear pulled down and his body wet with a substance he believed to be semen.

"Doe noticed that both his underwear and buttocks were wet with what he believed to be semen. Doe believes that Combs, in an attempt to sodomize him, had ejaculated on his buttocks and underwear," the original complaint states.

Doe confronted Combs, yelling, "Yo Puff, what the f### is with this funny s###?!" According to the suit, Combs replied, "You a'ight?" Doe responded, "Nah!"

Combs allegedly attempted to placate Doe by offering him $1,000 in cash, which Doe accepted before leaving the studio.

He says the incident left him humiliated and traumatized.

In subsequent years, Doe claims Combs approached him at public events and handed him cash—behavior he believes was intended to buy his silence.

The new harassment claim adds to Combs' mounting legal troubles.

The music mogul is currently facing multiple civil lawsuits and criminal investigations related to sexual assault, sex trafficking, and racketeering.

As of now, representatives for Combs have not publicly commented on the latest allegations.