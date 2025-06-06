Billionaire Elon Musk had another one of his explosive tweets Thursday night, this time charging that former President Donald Trump is mentioned in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files.

As per AllHipHop, In a direct post to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Musk wrote, "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" He followed up with a warning: "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

The explosive claim references a trove of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose criminal cases and associations with powerful figures have remained the subject of intense public scrutiny.

While some records—such as flight logs and court documents—have been released over the years, many remain sealed or heavily redacted by federal authorities.

The Department of Justice has maintained that the files are being kept from full public release to protect victims and preserve ongoing investigations.

Musk, however, implied in his post that Trump's alleged inclusion in the documents is the true reason for the lack of transparency.

The latest attack is part of a deepening personal and political rift between Musk and Trump.

Once loosely aligned, the two have turned on each other publicly, with Musk criticizing Trump's legislative efforts and the former president firing back with threats to cut off government funding to Musk's companies.

Musk has repeatedly called Trump's key legislative proposal—dubbed the "big, beautiful bill," which includes broad tax cuts and reductions in social programs—"outrageous" and "a disgusting abomination."

The bill also slashes incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles, affecting core areas of Musk's business empire, including Tesla and SpaceX.

"In light of the President's statements about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Drago spacecraft immediately," Musk posted Thursday evening, referencing Trump's remarks about cutting SpaceX funding.

Trump, for his part, dismissed Musk's accusations as baseless and retaliatory. "The easiest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to terminate Elon's governmental subsidies and contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!" Trump said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, Trump mocked Musk, accusing the tech mogul of turning against him out of personal interest. "Such an obvious lie. So sad," Musk tweeted in response, attaching a screenshot of Trump's post.

Such an obvious lie. So sad. https://t.co/sOu9vqMVfX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The Department of Justice declined to comment on Musk's claims about the Epstein files.

The public fallout between the two billionaires has rapidly shifted from policy disputes to intensely personal attacks, including allegations of corruption, betrayal, and criminal connections.

Both figures continue to use their massive online platforms to escalate the conflict, signaling that the feud is far from over.