The original cast of "Hamilton" lit up the stage at the 78th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday night, delivering a thrilling performance to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of the groundbreaking musical, was joined by 28 members of the original Broadway cast at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, People said.

The group performed a special medley of hit songs from the show, reminding fans why "Hamilton" is still one of Broadway's biggest successes.

The reunion began with Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. performing a piece of "Non-Stop," followed by other well-known tracks like "My Shot," "The Schuyler Sisters," "You'll Be Back," "The Room Where It Happens," and "History Has Its Eyes on You."

Rather than wearing the show's historical costumes, the cast appeared in modern black evening wear with nods to their characters — a red cape for King George, a French beret for Lafayette, and a dueling cloak for Burr.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. open the #Hamilton performance to celebrate the 10th anniversary at the 2025 #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/7upCDyBKrs — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 9, 2025

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cast Celebrate Hamilton's Legacy at Tonys

The performance was choreographed by the show's original creative team, including director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire.

According to organizers, the choreography was updated slightly to reflect the passage of time, while still keeping the spirit of the original production alive.

"It was the most heartwarming, beautiful reunion," said Emmy Raver-Lampman, one of the original ensemble members. "There's nothing like being in a room with people who shared something so special."

According to NY Times, Tony-winner Daveed Diggs, who played both Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, agreed. "You don't always get to stop and realize how special something was when you're living it. This was really meaningful," he said.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, who won a Tony for her role as Angelica Schuyler, recalled being overwhelmed by emotion. "I walked in, and tears just came. We hugged a million times," she shared.

"Hamilton" first opened on August 6, 2015, and became a cultural phenomenon. The show won 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and a Grammy. A filmed version of the original cast is currently streaming on Disney+.

Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr, will return to the Broadway production in a limited run beginning September 9. "Coming back to "Hamilton" feels like home," he said.