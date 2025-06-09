Actor and producer Mark Duplass is sharing a personal side of his life, speaking honestly about living and working with depression and anxiety.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the 48-year-old star of "The Morning Show" discussed how he manages his mental health while keeping up with the demands of his career.

"It's a really complicated system of making sure you get enough sleep, making sure you get exercise every day, making sure I'm being really careful about the medication I take, never to miss it," Duplass said.

He shared that he has been taking the same medication for nearly 20 years and considers it a vital part of staying balanced.

Despite having support in place, he shared that the mental burden still feels overwhelming at times.

According to US Magazine, he expressed feeling pressure to keep pushing forward, which often leaves him drained. "But what choice do I have?" Mark Duplass has always been open about discussing mental health.

On Saturday, June 7, Mark Duplass shared a cheerful selfie on Instagram, giving fans a positive update and brief glimpse, "Feeling stronger lately. A little lighter, more inspired, more energy. Better in social situations and with my work capacity. Overall, just 'happier.'"

Actor Mark Duplass Describes Life with Depression and Daily Coping Tools

For many who live with depression, these brighter moments are often hard to come by. Duplass described them as eye-opening.

"It's like those moments when the mood fog lifts and you think, 'Oh, right. THIS is what it's like. I forgot.'"

He reflected on the intense daily effort required to maintain his mental health, describing how routines like exercise, diet, medication, and therapy often become second nature—even though they can be mentally and physically draining, TheNews said.

While he's grateful for the good days, he admitted they often bring a sense of sadness, as they highlight just how much effort it usually takes for him to feel balanced.

Still, Duplass chooses to focus on gratitude. "These days are awesome. And I wanna honor them," he added.

He ended his message with a reminder for others to find comfort in life's small joys—like morning coffee, pet snuggles, or a favorite song while shopping.

He also included the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for anyone in need, saying that help is just "a text/call/chat away."