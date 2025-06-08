Popular podcast host Alex Cooper has publicly accused her former Boston University soccer coach Nancy Feldman of sexual harassment in a new documentary that premiered this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Cooper detailed the allegations in the Hulu docuseries "Call Her Alex," marking the first time she has spoken out about what she describes as years of harassment during her college soccer career.

The creator and host of the hit podcast "Call Her Daddy" revealed during the two-part documentary that the alleged sexual harassment happened while she was playing Division 1 soccer at Boston University between 2013 and 2016. The allegations surfaced toward the end of the first episode, which came as a shock to audiences at the festival premiere.

During a question-and-answer session following the screening of the docuseries, Cooper explained that coming back to the Boston University soccer field for filming triggered painful memories.

"As soon as I returned to the field, I felt incredibly small. I felt like I was 18 years old once more," Cooper said. The documentary's director, Ry Russo-Young, had asked the podcast host to walk onto the field and reflect on its significance to her life.

Cooper said it took her a decade to have the courage to speak publicly about the experience, largely because of this documentary project. She explained her decision to go public was both for her own healing and because she fears the issue may still persist at the university.

The harassment allegations led to Cooper leaving the soccer team before her senior year, though she was able to retain her full athletic scholarship. Nancy Feldman, who coached the team during Cooper's tenure, retired in 2022. The podcast host expressed concern that university officials, who she claims dismissed her allegations, remain in their positions.

Cooper played for Boston University's women's soccer team from 2013 to 2015, appearing in multiple games as a midfielder. Coach Feldman had previously praised Cooper's abilities, calling her "a mobile and aggressive attacking personality" during her recruitment.

The documentary "Call Her Alex" explores Cooper's rise from a college athlete to becoming one of the most successful podcasters in the world, with her show ranking as the second most popular podcast in the world on Spotify. The series debuts on Hulu on Tuesday, following its Tribeca Festival premiere.