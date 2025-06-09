Meghan Markle is targeting the hospitality industry as she plans to grow her lifestyle company, As Ever.

According to trademark records seen by The US Sun, the Duchess of Sussex has included "hospitality services" among the company's offerings. That includes "provision of food and drink," "temporary sleep," and "places to stay," hinting at a possible foray into the hotel and restaurant business.

The filings are the latest move in Markle's expanding portfolio beyond the royal establishment. The former Suits actress, 43, has been gradually developing her brand over the past year, from releasing products like her hand-picked artisanal jam to branching out in the media, as seen in her Netflix project, "With Love, Meghan."

'As Ever' Hints at Larger Vision

The brand's website describes As Ever as more than a product line, comparing it to a "a love language."

"Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As Ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining and hostessing," reads the site.

On her Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry, Meghan explained her love for hosting guests. "When I have someone stay, one of my favorite things to do is prep the guest room," she said, suggesting that there is a personal connection to the kind of hospitality her brand is not far off giving on a larger scale.

Although Meghan has gradually returned to using social media, including to promote her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and its spin-off label, As Ever, her posts about her babies, Archie and Lilibet, have been selective. The coming year saw her return to Instagram in January, marking a new chapter. Still, she has reportedly kept her children out of the limelight, continuing the tradition of privacy that Harry and she have long maintained.

Read more: Meghan Markle Rejected by Dolly Parton Regarding Invitation To Appear on Cooking Series

Lili's 4th Birthday

The world got one of its best glimpses so far of Meghan and Harry's two children, Archie and Lilibet, when they visited Disneyland to celebrate Lilibet's fourth birthday. The two-day trip was chronicled in clips and photos posted on Meghan's Instagram account.

The carousel post captured candid shots of the youngsters taking in the park's sights as they donned Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears. While the post was one of the rare occasions that Archie and Lilibet were publicly glimpsed, people close to the family say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are determined to protect the privacy of their children.

According to a source who spoke with Hello! Magazine, Meghan and Prince Harry were conscious of not being noticed during their park outing. Their children wore hats, sunglasses, and theme wear as well, which helped protect their identities. The insider alleged that the couple is believed to have used Disney's Private VIP Tour, which enables guests to bypass the lines and access backdoor entry points to evade crowds.

"They would have used the cast member entrances and had private access to avoid being seen by the general public," the source said.

Disney's VIP service, outlined on its official website, provides customized guided tours to maximize guests' time in the park, bypassing long lines at frequently visited rides. It's not known whether the Sussexes took advantage of that option.