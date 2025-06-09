Chris Evans shared details about his romantic marriage proposal to wife Alba Baptista during the premiere of his new film "Materialists" in New York City on Saturday, saying he proposed to the Portuguese actress in her native language.

At the premiere event, Evans revealed that he spent an entire week learning how to say "Will you marry me?" in Portuguese before popping the question admitted he practiced the phrase so extensively that he almost failed to keep his plans a secret from his partner.

"I had practiced it so much that, while her and I, I'd be making breakfast and you almost just start saying it out loud and you're like, 'Oh God.' That's not just a song that's stuck in my head, it's gonna let the cat out of the bag," Evans explained.

Despite his preparations, the "Captain America" actor said that anxiety got the better of him when the time came for the actual proposal. He said he got really nervous when he was about to ask Baptista to marry him, adding he believes he may have made a mistake.

The couple, who were first publicly linked in November 2022, kept their engagement private before marrying in September 2023. Evans and Baptista celebrated their wedding with two separate ceremonies - one at the actor's private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and another in the Portuguese actress' home country.

Their Cape Cod ceremony featured several of Evans' Marvel co-stars as guests, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, along with other Hollywood friends like John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Security was reportedly tight, with guests being required to sign non-disclosure agreements and surrender their phones before the ceremony began.

In a previous appearance at New York Comic Con in October 2023, Evans described both wedding ceremonies as "wonderful and beautiful," acknowledging the significant planning effort required to make them happen.

The couple has maintained a notably private relationship throughout their romance, making their red carpet debut only in 2024 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Evans has previously expressed interest in starting a family with Baptista, describing the prospect of fatherhood as "exciting" and saying he would want to be a "superhero" dad.