Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had everyone talking this week after the pair were spotted on a quiet dinner date at a Florida hotspot, with a longtime fan gushing over meeting the power couple.

Pamela Goodman, a Palm Beach local and an enthusiastic Swiftie, said she was out to dinner on Wednesday evening at Buccan, a sought-after restaurant in town, when Swift and Kelce, both 35, were seated by her.

"They were a giggly couple on a date. They were just adorable," Goodman told Page Six during a phone interview on Friday. "They're just everything that those of us who are Swifties really believe they are. I saw it up close and personal."

'They Were Just Adorable'

Goodman said she did not recognize the couple when they arrived.

"I vaguely felt someone come in – just out of my peripheral vision, I didn't even look," she recalled. "I didn't want to stare, but then I casually took time and looked over there. Oh my God, I can't believe this."

Goodman said she "started shaking" after she recognized who had joined them, but she was soon comforted by the restaurant employees. Buccan's owner and manager came over and talked to her and her friend to "make sure we were cool," she said. Swift's security detail was seated at a nearby table.

Goodman, 69, said the pair were loving and at ease, sipping cocktails, laughing frequently, and even exchanging "playful kisses." They also shared a menu and seemed to enjoy each other's company without being interrupted by fellow diners.

"They were just having a normal date night," she said. "Nobody was bothering them. It was very respectful."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a cozy dinner at Buccan in Palm Beach on June 5, 2025, reemerging in public after a low-profile period. Photos and videos captured their sweet moments, showcasing laughter and connection. pic.twitter.com/DQpq4PA3ME — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) June 5, 2025

'Trust Me, This Is True Love'

Goodman decided to say hello to Swift and Kelce on her way out of the restaurant.

"I stood up and said, 'Excuse me, I don't mean to interrupt, but I'm probably one of your oldest and biggest Swifties on the planet,' and she laughed," Goodman said.

She congratulated Swift on her music masters, which had been newly restored to her after the star's years-long feud with music executive Scooter Braun. "I just had to stop and congratulate you on the re-ownership of your masters. I'm so, so happy for you. Congratulations."

Taylor and Travis making the grandmas believe in love again 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/5QnOvOV1Zr — Cece (@seedayIight13) June 5, 2025

Swift responded warmly, according to Goodman: "I noticed you! You are so beautiful. Thank you so much," the singer said as they shook hands.

Goodman also complimented Kelce, saying to the Kansas City Chiefs player, "I lived in Kansas City for seven years before you were even born, but I'm a longtime Chiefs fan and I just wish you the best success in the season this year."

Kelce shook her hand and said, with humble gratitude, "Thank you so much," Goodman said, adding that he was just "as warm" and looked her straight in the eye.

"Trust me, this is true love," Goodman added. "This is not fake. They're real. They're adorable. They're friendly. They're everything."