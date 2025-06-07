David Beckham will be knighted in the birthday honors list of King Charles III next week.

According to the BBC, Beckham will be honored for more than just his footballing prowess, as he has undertaken a range of philanthropic endeavors and remains actively involved in the British community. The accolade, following his OBE (Order of the British Empire) awarded in 2003, would allow his wife, Victoria Beckham, to be known as "Lady Beckham."

The former Manchester United and England captain had been up for a knighthood once before - in 2011, The Guardian reports. Beckham made over one hundred appearances for England and is one of the most famous and widely recognized players in global football.

Recent years have seen Beckham juggling roles as co-owner of Inter Miami CF in the United States and Salford City, positions that have taken his influence away from the pitch.

In June 2024, the 50-year-old became an ambassador for the King's Foundation.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, Beckham played a prominent part in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

David Beckham will be knighted next week as part of the King's Birthday Honours. pic.twitter.com/Z5z5b7Vuco — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 6, 2025

New Branding Sparks Speculation Over Beckham Family Tensions

News of Beckham's potential knighthood surfaces just as his eldest son, Brooklyn, appears to be stepping further away from the family, fueling ongoing speculation about a rift.

Brooklyn Beckham's recent remarks about the inspiration behind his new hot sauce line, Cloud23, are raising questions about his current relationship with his famous father.

Though initial reports linked the brand name to the former football star's jersey number, Brooklyn, 26, offered a different explanation in an April interview with Glamour Germany. "The 23 stands for our engagement date and my age back then," he said, referring to his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz.

No mention was made of his father or the iconic number Beckham wore while playing for Real Madrid and the LA Galaxy.

This clarification appears to contradict a statement made by a representative on Cloud23's official website, which described the "23" in the brand's name as "a warm nod to Brooklyn's father, David Beckham, who wore number 23 while playing for Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan."