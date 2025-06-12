Chris Pratt and Anna Faris came together this week to celebrate a major milestone in their 12-year-old son, Jack's, life.

The former couple, who split in 2018, reunited in Santa Monica on Monday to attend Jack's sixth-grade graduation.

It was the first time Pratt, 45, and Faris, 48, had been publicly seen together since their divorce nearly six years ago.

Despite the long break and recent public criticism of Pratt for not mentioning Faris in a Mother's Day post, the pair looked cheerful and united at the event, DailyMail said.

The family posed together for a photo, standing on either side of Jack. Pratt and Faris even shared a hug, showing that the moment was about supporting their son above all else.

Pratt was joined by his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35. The two married in 2019 and share three children: Lyla, 4, Eloise, 2, and baby Ford, who is just seven months old.

📸 Chris Pratt with Anna Faris & Katherine Schwarzenegger at his son's graduation on June 11.

🔗 https://t.co/1NP9vGtQui pic.twitter.com/4WkFnAmmTu — Chris Pratt Fansite (@chrispratt_net) June 12, 2025

Pratt and Faris Show Friendly Co-Parenting Moment Years After Divorce

Faris also greeted Schwarzenegger warmly, and the two women shared a brief embrace, signaling no visible tension between them.

This family appearance showed a much more relaxed and friendly dynamic compared to the last time Pratt and Faris were seen together in 2018.

Back then, they were photographed looking uncomfortable during a walk in Los Angeles, just months after finalizing their divorce.

According to TheNews, Pratt and Faris first met in 2007 on the set of "Take Me Home Tonight." They became engaged in 2008 and married in 2009 in Indonesia.

After nine years of marriage, they separated in 2017, and Pratt officially filed for divorce later that year. The split was finalized on October 31, 2018.

Since going their separate ways, both stars have moved on. Faris married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021.

Pratt, now a father of four, has often shared family updates on social media, though he recently faced backlash for not acknowledging Faris in a Mother's Day tribute to Schwarzenegger.