Kylie Jenner has consistently maintained a firm grip on her public persona, leveraging her appearance to promote her brands and remaining discreet about cosmetic procedures. But her customary silence gave way recently in a manner that surprised her fans and followers alike.

The 27-year-old reality star confirmed on TikTok that she underwent breast augmentation, finally putting long-standing rumors to rest. In a rare, unfiltered comment, Jenner responded to a fan asking about her chest, writing, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol."

Chalamet's Influence on Jenner's Confidence

According to a source close to Jenner, the reason behind her newfound openness is none other than actor Timothée Chalamet. The insider claimed the Oscar nominee has had an intense impact on Jenner's self-esteem.

"Kylie is a different woman now that she has found her soulmate," the source told Daily Mail. "With Timothée in her life, she feels more beautiful than ever, and he tells her this all the time. He loves her exactly as she is. She has finally settled into her skin."

Jenner and Chalamet first ignited dating speculation in early 2023. The couple has since been spotted at a handful of public appearances, such as awards shows, music festivals, and courtside at New York Knicks games. At one point on the night out, they were overheard saying "I love you" to each other, with Jenner saying, "We need to be alone tonight."

The source added that Chalamet's support helped the Kylie Cosmetics mogul stop "deceiving" fans who long suspected her transformation involved more than just makeup and "that time of the month," as she once claimed.

"She doesn't feel the need to ever be deceptive and she realizes that her deception not only hurt her self-esteem but was sending a message to fans around the world that having a breast augmentation was not okay and must be done in secrecy – that it was almost something to be ashamed of," the insider said.

Previous Hints and Family Influence

Although Jenner had previously revealed her surgery on "The Kardashians" in 2023, she had not shared specific details until now. On the show, she reflected on undergoing the procedure at the age of 19.

"I had beautiful breasts, like natural t*ts, just gorgeous, like perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," Jenner said. She added that she would be "heartbroken" if her 7-year-old daughter, Stormi, followed the same path, saying she "wouldn't touch anything" if she could go back.

According to the insider, Kris Jenner's transparency also played a role in Kylie's decision to open up.

"Kylie is also taking a cue from her mom," the source said. "She is so close with Kris and seeing her come clean about her facelift was surprising. Kylie followed suit also to support her mother."

They added, "Kris looks better than she ever has, and she is truly in her prime right now. The Jenner girls have nothing to hide anymore."