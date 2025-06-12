Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer once seen as one of the most powerful men in film, was found guilty of sexual assault in a retrial held in Manhattan.

The jury, comprising seven women and five men, reached its decision after five long days of emotional and tense deliberations.

Weinstein, 73, was convicted on one count of sexual assault. However, the jury found him not guilty on another sexual assault charge and could not agree on a verdict in a rape charge involving a third accuser.

The case remains open on that count, and jurors will return to continue discussions.

According to PageSix, this retrial came after Weinstein's original 2020 New York conviction was overturned in 2024.

At that time, an appeals court ruled that the trial was unfair due to the use of past accusations that were not directly related to the charges being presented.

Because of this, Weinstein was brought back to court on fresh charges based on three women's claims.

The women who testified in this case—Miriam Haley, Jessica Mann, and Kaja Sokola—shared detailed accounts of alleged abuse. They said Weinstein used his fame and power to lure them into private meetings, promising career help. Then, they said, he hurt them.

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein was just convected on 1 Sexual Assault charge in the retrial of his landmark sex crimes case. He was found not guilty on another charge and one charge still has no verdict.



— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 11, 2025

Weinstein Acquitted of Assaulting Former Model Sokola

On Wednesday, the jury found Weinstein guilty of assaulting Haley, who previously worked in TV production.

He was found not guilty of the charge related to Sokola, a former model from Poland. The jury has yet to decide on the rape claim from Mann, an actress, BBC News said.

The road to a verdict was not an easy one. One juror said that others were gossiping and being unfair. He even asked to leave the jury, calling the behavior "playground drama."

The judge reminded him of his duty and denied the request to step down. Weinstein's lawyers requested a mistrial due to the infighting, but the judge rejected the request.

Weinstein's legal team tried to paint him as a victim. They argued that the women willingly spent time with him and were using their relationships with him for personal gain. The jury did not reach a unanimous verdict, finding him guilty on one count but divided on the others.

Weinstein, who has cancer and diabetes, stayed in a hospital during the trial instead of jail. He remains in prison and still faces a 16-year sentence from a separate California case. He has also appealed that conviction.

Though not all verdicts were decided, one of Weinstein's accusers, Kaja Sokola, said, "Speaking out was an act of power." She added, "Coming forward was the hardest thing I've ever done."

Weinstein has denied all charges and continues to fight the outcomes in court.