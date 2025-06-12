Jax Taylor is speaking out for the first time following a shocking allegation made by his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, during an episode of The Valley.

The 45-year-old reality star denied Brittany's claim that he faked a heart attack during his stay in a mental health facility last summer.

"I don't know how I could," Jax said during The Valley after show. "They test you. How do you fake a heart attack? They have to put devices on you and all that."

According to US Magazine, Brittany, 36, said on the show that a staff member at the facility called her, claiming Jax had experienced a cardiac episode.

She later accused him of manipulating staff into faking results. Jax denied any such action, adding that while staff encouraged him to go to the hospital, he decided not to.

"They told me, 'You have to go to the hospital, but it's up to you,'" he explained. "I went to my room, fell asleep, and when they woke me up, I said I was fine and signed a paper saying I didn't want to go."

Jax also addressed the accusation of manipulating medical staff: "I've been known to manipulate some people, for sure, but I don't understand how I could manipulate nurses. That's pretty serious."

His co-stars, including Jason and Janet Caperna, discussed the controversy, with Jason noting, "It's hard for me to believe a person would do that," and admitting the truth still feels unclear.

Jax Taylor is so embarrassing. He spied on Brittany. He faked a heart attack in rehab. And let’s not forget when he told everyone on House of Villains that Brittany had a stroke… when she absolutely did NOT. Jax, that’s not normal—that’s pathological. #TheValley pic.twitter.com/234o0xo46Q — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) June 11, 2025

Jax Taylor's Rehab and House Dispute Take Center Stage

In July 2024, Jax sought treatment for mental health challenges, completing a 30-day program the following month. He later shared that he had been struggling with a cocaine addiction.

In addition to the health claim, Jax is making headlines for urging Brittany to sell the $2 million farmhouse they once shared in the San Fernando Valley, Yahoo said.

"Brittany needs to know this house needs to go on the market right now," he told fellow cast member Jesse Lally. "No woman needs a five-bedroom house [with] seven baths... Get something like a three-bedroom that's manageable."

Brittany responded on her podcast, making it clear she plans to stay in her home and focus on caring for her son.

She also expressed strong affection for the house, saying she has no intention of selling it anytime soon.