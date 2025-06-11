Brad Pitt is reportedly shunning two of his adopted children, Pax and Maddox Jolie-Pitt, as family tensions between him and former wife Angelina Jolie remain a decade after their split.

A source close to Pitt told the Daily Mail that the 61-year-old actor "has zero concern with what Pax does or doesn't do," adding, "Pax's actions reflect who he is." The source also claimed that Pitt "honestly considers his relationship with Pax unfixable."

Pax, 21, was recently spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont with friends before making his way to a strip club, causing some to worry.

Maddox, 23, who allegedly had a physical altercation with Pitt on a 2016 flight that predated Jolie's divorce filing, has also shown signs of distance.

this is what brad pitt’s child has to say about him by the way #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aS1mX0pdt9 — lilian (@liliandaisies) January 11, 2023

Jolie and Pitt's Children Distancing Themselves From Father's Name

Pitt and Jolie have six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Although the actor had apparently disowned his older adopted sons, he was reported to hope that the younger four may still have been covertly visiting him.

Shiloh, 19, legally changed her last name to "Jolie" on her 18th birthday, dropping "Pitt" entirely. Zahara, 20, a student at Spelman College, and Vivienne, 16, also now reportedly go by "Jolie" in their personal and professional lives. Maddox was already known to use the surname "Jolie" as far back as 2021.

“He always wanted a daughter.”

The only kid he uses for his PR is Shiloh because she gets the most attention. Two of his other daughters dropped his name publicly before Shiloh did. This is one of many reasons why she dropped ‘Pitt’ from her name. https://t.co/TEFFrDEydT pic.twitter.com/cpvf08r66J — ⚡︎ K🎱 (@lyntwig_) June 3, 2024

A source familiar with Pitt's thinking said the actor blames Jolie for the strained relationships. "Brad believes that whatever his kids are going through right now is a direct result of how they have been raised," the source told Daily Mail.

"They are now old enough to make their own choices and if their choices include drama that is all on them. Brad would be there to give advice, but he cannot be when he is unable to have a relationship with them at this time."

The insider added that Pitt has no plans to reach out to either Pax or Maddox: "Pax and Maddox have made it abundantly clear how they feel, and Brad has nothing to say about either of them."

Angelina Jolie with Pax, Zahara, and Maddox. #NYFF62

(Pax and Angelina holding hands. My heart. ❤️‍🩹) pic.twitter.com/YoZTDvzBNc — ⚡︎ K🎱 (@lyntwig_) September 29, 2024

Jolie's Camp Responds, Pitt's Family Still Hopeful

In response, a source close to Jolie pushed back against Pitt's alleged narrative. "Brad continues to play the victim. His fractured relationship with his children is a direct result of how he has treated them," the insider said. "He should stop blaming others. If he wants to rebuild a relationship with the kids, he should acknowledge his own actions and make amends."

Pitt's family, based in Missouri, remains hopeful that reconciliation is possible. A family insider told Daily Mail, "The Pitt family was hoping that after Brad and Angelina's divorce was finalized [in December 2024], the kids would come around and re-establish a relationship."

The source added that the children's disconnection from the Pitt side is particularly painful. "The Pitt family is so loving, and they are so close – all of them. Brad's children have 30 cousins who they were previously close to. They would spend vacations together at Brad's beach house and would visit. They haven't had any contact in years."