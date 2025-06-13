Actor Eric Dane broke down in tears during his first television interview since revealing his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

The 52-year-old star, best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy," spoke with veteran journalist Diane Sawyer for "Good Morning America" in an emotional conversation set to air on Monday.

Dane told Sawyer he remains optimistic about his future, adding that he knows this is not the end of his story. He also shared the daily struggles of living with the progressive disease, explaining that he wakes up every morning immediately reminded of his condition.

The most emotional moment occurred when Sawyer asked about Dane's first phone call after receiving the ALS diagnosis. Though the actor's response was not shown in the preview clip, he visibly fought back tears and appeared deeply moved by the question.

Dane first publicly announced his ALS diagnosis in April through an exclusive statement to People magazine.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," Dane said at the time. The actor expressed determination to continue working, noting he was looking forward to returning to the set of HBO's "Euphoria" for its third season.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star gained widespread recognition for portraying the charismatic plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed "McSteamy," on ABC's medical drama from 2006 to 2012. His character became a fan favorite before his dramatic exit in season nine. More recently, Dane has starred as Cal Jacobs, the complex patriarch on HBO's hit series "Euphoria."

ALS is a rare degenerative disease that progressively paralyzes muscles by affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Patients typically experience initial symptoms including muscle twitching, limb weakness, or slurred speech before the condition advances to affect speaking, eating, walking, and breathing. The disease has no cure, with most patients surviving three to five years after diagnosis, though some individuals can live for decades.

Dane shares two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13, with his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart. The couple married in 2004 and recently reconciled after Gayheart dismissed divorce proceedings that had been filed in 2018.