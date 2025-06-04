New "Wicked: For Good" details have been revealed, including first-look images, new songs, and the first official trailer, which was released by Universal Pictures on Wednesday.

The official trailer showcases Cynthia Erivo returning as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, now positioned on opposite sides of a battle for justice in Oz. First-look images reveal dramatic moments including Elphaba flying on her broomstick, Glinda placing a tiara on her head, and a tense confrontation between the former friends.

"Wicked: For Good" will also introduce two brand-new songs written specifically for the film by original composer Stephen Schwartz. Director Jon M. Chu confirmed the additions, noting that these were necessary for the movie's storytelling—with one song performed by Elphaba and another by Glinda. Schwartz emphasized that the new tracks were created organically rather than being imposed on the film.

The sequel is scheduled for theatrical release on November 21, 2025, exactly one year after the first installment. The film will cover the second act of the Broadway musical, exploring Elphaba's transformation into the Wicked Witch of the West while Glinda becomes the Good Witch.

The returning cast includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

The story picks up immediately after the conclusion of the first film, with Elphaba branded as an enemy of the state following her dramatic "Defying Gravity" performance.

Audiences can expect beloved songs from the musical's second act, including "No Good Deed," "As Long As You're Mine," and the titular "For Good". The soundtrack will also feature expanded versions of existing songs and new arrangements.

Both "Wicked" films were shot simultaneously between December 2022 and January 2024, with production interrupted by the Hollywood strikes. Chu edited both movies concurrently to ensure narrative continuity between the two parts.

The sequel promises to delve into the events leading up to "The Wizard of Oz," revealing how Dorothy's arrival impacts the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda. The film aims to explore themes of consequence and choice as the characters face the results of their decisions from the first movie.