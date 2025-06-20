Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of actor Scott Wolf, was spotted at a bar just days after being released from a hospital in Utah.

The sighting comes in the wake of a series of troubling incidents involving the couple, who recently announced their divorce after 21 years of marriage.

On Wednesday, Kelley, 48, posted a photo on Instagram showing her right hand resting on a bar next to what appeared to be a margarita.

Still on her wrist was a hospital band. The image was captioned "God bless 🇺🇸," and the text over the image read simply, "Hi."

Kelley's post was pinned to the top of her profile, and comments were disabled, PageSix said.

Just days earlier, Kelley had been taken to a local hospital by sheriff's deputies after what police described as "concerning comments" she made to a family member and to officers.

She later shared a video of the incident, during which she was handcuffed by deputies. Officers assured her she wasn't under arrest, explaining that the restraint was for safety during transport.

"I think Scott Wolf is abusing me, and now you're abusing me more," Kelley told deputies in the video. No charges have been filed, and the authorities have not confirmed her claims.

Scott Wolf’s estranged wife Kelley ‘taken against her will’ by cops after allegedly making ‘concerning’ comments to family https://t.co/1snGBVGl5b pic.twitter.com/aBVp2NuHy4 — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2025

Kelley Wolf Posts Emotional Instagram After Hospitalization

Law enforcement said the incident occurred at Sundance Resort in Utah, where Kelley had been staying.

A sheriff's office spokesperson explained that Kelley was taken to the hospital for evaluation and that being restrained during transport is standard procedure.

Kelley has since resumed posting on social media, sharing a stream of images and messages to her Instagram Stories.

In one post, she referenced Taylor Swift as her "Queen" and praised comedian Theo Von, writing, "I don't drink either!! Proud of you!!!"

In another image, she showed an orange purse that read, "Shut the f–k up," and a photo of a chessboard with the words "Be Nice." According to DailyMail, she also posted a selfie with her father, captioning it, "My DAD! Is THE GOAT. Thanks daddy...?"

Her return to Instagram comes after weeks of personal turmoil. Scott Wolf, 57, filed for divorce earlier this month. Both parties released statements saying they are focused on their children and asked for privacy.

The couple shares three children and had been married since 2004.