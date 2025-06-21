Broadway star Anthony Ramos didn't hold back when recalling a frustrating moment onstage — and the person at the center of it was none other than Madonna.

On Thursday night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen asked Ramos to name the most intimidating celebrity he'd ever seen in the audience during his run in "Hamilton."

In a candid moment, the actor didn't hold back, calling out Madonna and describing her as "terrifying"—but not in a good way, PageSix said.

"She had an iPad in her face the whole time," said Ramos, 33, imitating the pop icon looking down during the performance. "I was like, 'Damn, shorty. If you're not enjoying it that much, you know the door's right there. You ain't gotta stay here.'"

Ramos, known for his roles as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original "Hamilton" cast, shared that it was obvious Madonna wasn't focused on the performance or the actors, calling her out for being disengaged during the show.

Anthony Ramos Recalls Madonna's Broadway Disruption

This isn't the first time Madonna's behavior at "Hamilton" has raised eyebrows—she's been criticized before for similar actions during the show.

Back in 2015, "Playbill"reported that the singer was not invited backstage after the show because of what creators considered poor audience etiquette.

According to DailyBeast, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of "Hamilton" posted a now-deleted tweet at the time that read, "Tonight was the first time I asked stage management NOT to allow a celebrity (who was texting all through Act 2) backstage. #noselfieforyou."

Others in the audience also complained. One theatergoer tweeted that Madonna had been using her phone throughout both acts and even arrived late to the show.

Despite her team later claiming she had been invited backstage and had donated to the show's fundraising efforts, the distraction was clearly something Ramos remembered — and not fondly.

"Hamilton" began its run in early 2015 at the Public Theater before moving to Broadway, where it quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Ramos left the cast in 2016 and has since starred in several films, including "In the Heights" and "Twisters."

As for Madonna, representatives have not commented on Ramos' latest remarks.