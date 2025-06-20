Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed the primary factors that influenced his choice to return for a 13th NFL season, emphasizing his enduring passion for the sport and disappointment with his Super Bowl performance.

The 35-year-old athlete made his decision official in February through a text message to ESPN host Pat McAfee, saying he wanted to "get back to the mountaintop" after the Chiefs' crushing 40-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce's most significant motivation stems from his love of the game itself, which he described as the driving force behind his return.

"I think the biggest thing is that I f------ love playing the game of football," Kelce explained on his New Heights podcast in March. The veteran tight end believes he can still compete at the highest level and potentially perform better than his previous season.

The disappointing conclusion to the 2024 season played a crucial role in Kelce's decision-making process. He only managed four receptions for 39 yards in the Super Bowl loss, describing the performance as hitting an "all-time low." The athlete acknowledged that he felt he "let his guys down" and failed to be accountable for his teammates during critical moments.

Beyond individual performance concerns, Kelce expressed deep connections to the Kansas City organization and community. He described Kansas City as "home" and emphasized his reluctance to leave that environment. The tight end also highlighted his relationship with head coach Andy Reid as a significant factor, calling Reid "one of the biggest influences" in his life.

During the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp in June, Kelce indicated that retirement was never seriously considered. The decision became easier once he allowed his emotions from the Super Bowl loss to settle, revealing he still felt "that fire in his chest" to pursue another championship.

Kelce's 2024 season marked career lows in several statistical categories, with 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns representing his worst output since his rookie year. Despite these numbers, quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed confidence that Kelce appears motivated and physically prepared for the upcoming season.

The tight end emphasized that his primary goal remains winning another Super Bowl championship, describing it as the only measure of success. "I'm only interested in Super Bowl rings," Kelce stated during minicamp. With one year remaining on his current contract, Kelce suggested he may consider playing beyond 2025, though he indicated those discussions would occur after the upcoming season.