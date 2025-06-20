Following the 2025 Met Gala , women's casual wear company Kaiia conducted a poll of the worst-dressed celebrities in the entertainment world, specifically in the United States. After examining press coverage and social media reviews, it concluded that the list is topped by none other than singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus .

They are closely followed by actress Pamela Anderson and German model and presenter Heidi Klum.

According to Kaiia , the research compared mentions of "worst dressed," "fashion disasters," and "total fail," resulting in a list of celebrities with the worst taste in clothing.

Speaking about the results, a spokesperson for the brand noted, "Fashion criticism has evolved dramatically in the digital age, going from being the preserve of magazine publishers to social media platforms where millions of users can instantly weigh in on celebrity style. While this accessibility has made fashion discourse more inclusive and diverse, it has also intensified the pressure on public figures and sometimes blurs the line between constructive criticism and personal attacks."

In some cases, like Billie Eilish's, the criticism that puts her on "worst dressed" lists is more about her personal style, while it seems that the criticism of Anderson and her stylists' decisions stems from the fit, the details, and her decision not to wear makeup.

Here's the list of the 10 "worst dressers" and the conclusions the study found:

The celebrity considered least stylish is Miley Cyrus, with over 4,522 public votes naming her the worst dressed, the highest number in the ranking. Over the past two years, she has also been the subject of frequent criticism from fashion media outlets, with four publications calling her a "style disaster."

Heidi Klum is second on the list of celebrities with the worst taste in fashion, even though she's the one who's been critically mentioned in fashion magazines the most, with a total of 11 mentions. However, the general public seems to have a different perception: no one voted her a fashion disaster.

Pamela Anderson is in third place, with 2,752 votes. Both the public and the media agree on negative opinions about her outfits, with five "worst dressed" mentions in the last two years.

Lady Gaga comes in fourth, with 4,200 votes. Known for her provocative fashion choices, she is the second most criticized figure by the public, just behind Miley Cyrus. In contrast, the specialized media seem to take a more neutral or even favorable stance toward her stylistic expressions, with only two major negative comments in recent years.

Kim Kardashian is ranked fifth among the least stylish celebrities, garnering 2,581 votes as the worst dressed online. Fashion media outlets have been just as critical of her as they have of Pamela Anderson, with five significant negative comments.

In sixth place is Doja Cat, who has received the most criticism from specialized media, with eight negative comments highlighted. Although the rapper is known for her bold fashion choices, only 483 people voted for her as the worst dressed, indicating greater public support.

Ke$ha takes seventh place, receiving critical acclaim from both the public and fashion journalists. More than 2,900 people voted her worst dressed, and she's received two major negative reviews about her style in the past two years.

Billie Eilish is in eighth place. Like Doja Cat, most of the criticism of her fashion choices comes from the media, which has called her a "style disaster" or "outfit fails" six times. Only 324 people voted her worst dressed.

Lizzo is in ninth place, with four major criticisms from fashion publications. Although she has support from her fans regarding her outfit choices, she received 679 public votes as worst dressed, twice as many as Billie Eilish.

Whoopi Goldberg rounds out the list of least stylish celebrities in tenth place, with 394 votes as the worst dressed. She receives slightly more public criticism than Billie Eilish, but the media rarely gives her outfits a negative opinion, with only two critical mentions in the last two years.