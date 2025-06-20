Food Network star Anne Burrell was discovered unresponsive, surrounded by a large quantity of pills, when her husband found her body in their Brooklyn home's shower on Tuesday morning.

Stuart Claxton, Burrell's husband of four years, made the tragic discovery between six and seven hours after he had last seen his wife alive around 1:00 a.m. early Tuesday. When Claxton called 911, emergency operators instructed him to perform CPR, but Burrell's body was reportedly already cold when first responders arrived at the scene.

The New York City Police Department responded to the 911 call at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday at 505 Court Street in Brooklyn. Officers found the 55-year-old woman "unconscious and unresponsive" before EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said that the incident was reported to them as a cardiac arrest.

Authorities said it is still "premature to speculate" about whether the pills found near Burrell played any role in her death. The type and nature of the medications discovered have not been disclosed by authorities. The medical examiner has not yet determined the official cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Burrell spent her final evening performing at an improv comedy show at The Second City New York on Monday night, where witnesses described her as being "in great spirits" and having "a blast." The venue later paid tribute to her, stating that "Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit."

The beloved chef gained fame as a sous chef on "Iron Chef America" before hosting her own shows, including the Emmy-nominated "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef" and the long-running "Worst Cooks in America." She had been a fixture on Food Network for over two decades, known for her distinctive platinum blonde hair and vibrant personality.

Burrell's family released a statement describing her as "a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend" whose "smile lit up every room she entered." Food Network expressed its condolences, calling the chef "an extraordinary individual and culinary talent" who consistently emphasized "the significance of food in her life and the joy a delicious meal can bring."

The chef is survived by her husband Stuart, stepson Javier, mother Marlene, sister Jane, brother Ben, and several nieces and nephews.