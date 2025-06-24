Dame Judi Dench has joined a major campaign calling on the British government to dramatically improve access to dementia diagnosis, warning that people are waiting "far too long" to receive the answers they desperately need.

The Oscar-winning actress is backing Alzheimer's Research UK's new "Dementia Unseen" campaign, which demands faster and more accurate diagnosis for the nearly one million people living with dementia across the UK. The 90-year-old actress, who portrayed author Iris Murdoch in the acclaimed 2001 film about dementia, expressed her deep concern about the current state of diagnosis services.

"Dementia doesn't just take away memories – it can take away identity, connection, and the future you thought you had," Dame Judi said. "Watching loved ones slip away, and not knowing why, is an experience no one should have to go through without answers."

The campaign comes at a critical time, as approximately one in three people living with dementia in the UK have not received a formal diagnosis. According to Alzheimer's Research UK, some patients in England face waiting periods of up to a year after being referred by their GP, with those in the most deprived areas experiencing even longer delays. The charity reports that people in rural areas and ethnic minority communities face the greatest risk of never receiving a diagnosis at all.

Dame Judi emphasized the human cost of these delays, saying: "Many people across the UK are still waiting far too long for a dementia diagnosis – or never receive one at all. That means they miss out on vital support, on the chance to plan ahead, opportunities to get involved in research, and on precious time."

The campaign's urgency has been heightened by the government's recent decision to remove the NHS target requiring 66.7% of people with dementia to receive a diagnosis. This target was eliminated from the NHS Operational Planning Guidance for 2025-26, prompting criticism from dementia charities who described the move as "unacceptable" and a "backwards step."

Alzheimer's Research UK is now calling for the government to establish clear standards that require people with suspected dementia to see a specialist within six weeks of a GP referral, with a diagnosis and treatment plan completed within 18 weeks.