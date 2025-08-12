Seth Blackstock is remembering his father, Brandon Blackstock, with an emotional message just days after the 48-year-old music manager died from melanoma.

Just two days after Brandon's passing, his 18-year-old son took to Instagram on Aug. 9 to share a heartfelt tribute, posting a series of family photos filled with love and memories.

"I lost my hero yesterday," Seth wrote. He expressed deep pride in the way his father raised him and his three siblings.

Brandon was a proud dad to Seth and his 23-year-old daughter, Savannah, whom he shared with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, ENews said.

He was also father to River Rose, 11, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, 9, with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson.

Seth went on to express how much Brandon meant to him, describing him not only as family but also as his closest friend.

"You'll have to watch me grow up from a Bird's Eye view now, but that's ok with me. There's no one else on this earth that I would want to be my dad because no one can be half the man you were to me. I'll see you every day when the sun rises and falls."

Seth Blackstock Shares Emotional and Lighthearted Tribute to Late Father

Seth also shared a lighthearted memory about his dad's passion for hunting, joking that the deer and elk were probably relieved now that the best hunter he knew had put his rifle down for good.

According to People, he ended with a promise to reunite someday: "I love you so much and can't wait to throw a line in the water with you again. Love you, Dad. Be good or good at it — love, your son Seth."

Brandon's life came to a peaceful close on Aug. 7 at his home in Butte, Montana, with hospice providing comfort in his final days.

Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed that Brandon's passing was due to complications from melanoma.

Although his diagnosis had not been public, a family representative later revealed that Brandon had been privately battling the disease for more than three years.

A family representative shared that Brandon spent his final moments peacefully with loved ones by his side, and expressed gratitude for the support while requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Brandon, who was married to Melissa from 2001 to 2012 and to Clarkson from 2013 to 2022, worked in the music industry for years, managing high-profile clients.

His death came shortly after Clarkson postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates, explaining she needed to be present for their children during his illness.