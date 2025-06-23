Even before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take over Venice this week as they prepare to celebrate their three-day Venetian wedding extravaganza, they've already made a mark in the city and not just in the headlines.

As a source told Page Six, the couple quietly contributed to local Venetian causes as far back as April, well before any of the wedding festivities. They've also extended their spirit of giving to the remaining members of their guest list of about 200.

But rather than presents, Bezos and Sánchez donated to a charity on behalf of every attendee "so that Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come," the insider said.

Local Support and Italian Craftsmanship

According to The Associated Press, 80% of the wedding's goods and services are coming from Venetian vendors, among them established names like Rosa Salva, the city's oldest pastry shop, and the Murano glassmaker Laguna B. Guests will receive personalized gifts from Laguna B, specifically, goti de fornasa, colorful, hand-blown cups traditional to the region.

Although the couple is said to be hosting events on Bezos' $500 million superyacht, the Karu, and at locations like the Scuola Grande della Misericordia and the island of San Giorgio, their support of local businesses is already considered a gesture toward the city's culture.

Split Reactions in Venice

Unfortunately, not everyone has approved of the couple's high-profile celebration despite their charitable work. Local activists have planned protests with the rallying cry "No space for Bezos," aimed at addressing broader issues, including over-tourism and the privatization of public spaces.

"We are not protesting the wedding per se," activist Marta Sottoriva told EuroNews, "but a vision of Venice . . . as a city that people come and consume."

However, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has backed the event, labeling it a triumph for the city. The wedding will provide a "million-dollar" shot in the arm for the local economy, he said, pointing to regional vendors involved in the festivities and a corresponding spike in business related to tourism.