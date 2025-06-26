The charismatic host of El Gordo y La Flaca , Raúl "El Gordo" de Molina, returned to work this week after more than three weeks away from the Univision network. The host and photographer revealed on camera that he was on the verge of death after being diagnosed with blood sepsis, an infection that has claimed the lives of celebrities such as Christopher Reeve , the creator of the Muppets, and Playboy icon Hugh Hefner.

It's a silent, lethal infection that can lead to multiple organ failure in a matter of hours. Although it usually passes through various pathways, De Molina's blood sepsis occurred after she underwent intensive surgery to remove 15 pounds of fat and skin, the result of her most recent weight-loss effort.

"I was miraculously saved," he confessed on his show, visibly moved. The host explained that a seemingly minor infection escalated into sepsis. Although Raúl overcame this critical episode thanks to swift medical intervention, not everyone has been so lucky. Blood sepsis has claimed the lives of several well-known figures in the entertainment world, making it clear that no one is immune, not even the stars.

Celebrities who died from sepsis

One of the most shocking cases was that of Christopher Reeve , the unforgettable Superman. After the accident that left him quadriplegic, he developed a pressure ulcer that became infected and led to sepsis. The actor died in 2004 at the age of 52.

Another name that shook the world was Jim Henson , the genius creator of The Muppets . In 1990, at just 53 years old, Henson died suddenly after a bacterial infection that turned into sepsis in a matter of days . His loss left an irreparable void in the entertainment industry.

Oscar-winning actress Patty Duke also died in 2016 from sepsis resulting from a perforated bowel. Her death came as a shock to her fans, who remembered her as a film and television icon.

Even legends like Hugh Hefner , founder of Playbo and , did not escape this threat. Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91 due to sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection with the E. coli bacteria.

More recently, in 2022, South African actress Charlbi Dean , star of the acclaimed film Triangle of Sadness , died at age 32 from bacterial sepsis, aggravated by a pre-existing condition affecting her immune system.

Also impactful was the death of former NFL player Mike Williams , who died in 2023 at age 36 after an untreated dental infection led to sepsis.

And how can we forget the case of Mariana Bridi Costa , the Brazilian model who, at just 20 years old, died in 2009 from a urinary tract infection that became rapidly complicated.

A silent threat

What Raúl "El Gordo" de Molina experienced serves as a reminder that sepsis doesn't discriminate. It can strike anyone, at any time, from seemingly simple infections: a wound, a urinary tract infection, a dental problem, or poorly treated pneumonia.

The key is early detection. High fever, chills, rapid breathing, confusion, low blood pressure, and cold or blotchy skin are some of the symptoms that can warn that something is wrong.

Raúl was lucky. The cameras of El Gordo y La Flaca still capture his smile today, but his story and that of these stars remind us that, when it comes to sepsis, every minute counts.