Fitness influencer Brian Johnson, better known as the "Liver King," found himself in serious trouble this week.

He was arrested in downtown Austin on June 24 after reportedly making threatening posts directed at podcast star Joe Rogan.

According to police, Johnson was taken into custody outside a hotel without any issues. The 48-year-old is now facing a Class B misdemeanor for making a terroristic threat, an official charge under Texas law.

According to ENews, the arrest came after Johnson posted a series of intense videos on Instagram. In them, he repeatedly called out Rogan, challenged him to a physical fight, and claimed he was on his way to confront him in person.

Rogan told police that he had no previous interaction with Johnson and believed the posts were threatening.

"Based on this information," police said in a statement, "detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson."

One of the videos that caught the attention of authorities featured Johnson saying, "Joe Rogan, I'm calling you out... I'm picking a fight with you. Your rules. I'll come to you, whenever you're ready."

In another clip, he was seen holding a Joe Rogan-branded box with a knife on top, adding to the concern.

Brian Johnson Detained After Wild Online Rants Targeting Joe Rogan

Police arrested Johnson the same day outside the Four Seasons hotel in Austin. He was filmed being handcuffed by officers while wearing red sweatpants and a cut-off sweatshirt.

Before the arrest, Johnson's behavior online had grown increasingly erratic. He posted videos of himself dancing shirtless in a wolf-head hat, speaking into empty rooms, and even giving himself a "coffee enema" in the shower.

In one video, he told Rogan, "I don't want to kill you... You have a family," while also saying, "F*** you Joe Rogan," causing further alarm, DailyMail said.

His wife later shared footage of Johnson being searched and escorted into a police car. A team member filming the arrest said he could be in jail for up to 24 hours as the charge is processed. His bond was set at $20,000, though it's unclear if he has posted bail.

The influencer, who gained fame by promoting a raw meat lifestyle, had largely disappeared from public view following a steroid use scandal in 2022.

His recent reappearance came on the heels of the Netflix documentary "Untold: The Liver King," which explored his rise, fall, and eventual admission of steroid use.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Rogan has not yet made a public comment.