The man accused of killing Jonathan Joss, known for his voice work on "King of the Hill," is now saying he acted in self-defense.

According to his lawyer, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, did not commit murder, and the shooting was not a hate crime, despite what the victim's husband has said publicly.

Alvarez was arrested earlier this month after reportedly shooting Joss outside their homes in San Antonio, Texas, on June 1.

According to Daily News, the incident followed what police say were ongoing neighborhood disputes between Alvarez and the couple — Joss and his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales — lasting nearly two years.

"This has nothing to do with sexual orientation," Alvarez's attorney Nico LaHood told local outlet KSAT. "This has to do with a very long time of torment in that neighborhood."

Gonzales has alleged that Alvarez yelled homophobic slurs just before the shooting and described him as "openly homophobic." In a social media post, Gonzales said Joss was harassed regularly and called the killing a hate crime.

But LaHood strongly denied those claims. "This accusation of a hate crime is completely antithetical to his character," he said. "Freddy has a gay brother who he loves and supports. He is devastated by these allegations."

The man accused of killing "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss is claiming self-defense -- according to his lawyer.



Read more: https://t.co/8ZJtTz6xsl pic.twitter.com/qX9CFWokeH — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2025

Lawyer Says Shooter Felt Threatened Before Jonathan Joss' Death

A video reportedly taken before the shooting shows Joss holding a pitchfork. LaHood argues that Alvarez felt threatened and was protecting himself or others.

"People in Texas have a right not to be a victim," LaHood explained. "You have a right to self-defense. You have a right to defend others, and we believe that's exactly what happened."

Alvarez was released from jail after posting a $200,000 bond. He is now under house arrest in Bexar County, TMZ said.

As part of his release conditions, he must undergo random drug and alcohol testing and is banned from having any firearms. He has not yet been formally indicted.

Jonathan Joss, 59, was best known as the voice of John Redcorn on "King of the Hill." He also appeared in shows like "Parks and Recreation." His sudden death has left fans and colleagues shocked.