Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are already legally married, according to multiple sources, despite the grand three-day celebration underway in Venice.

According to Page Six, the couple, who reportedly signed a multi-million dollar prenuptial agreement, tied the knot in the United States before heading to Italy for their opulent wedding festivities.

Although Venice is hosting the highly publicized event, Italian officials confirmed that no formal request to marry was submitted to the city hall. One city official told The Times of London, "I can totally rule out that they will have a civil ceremony in Venice under Italian law."

Legal Precautions Ahead of the Celebration

Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, appear to have followed standard legal advice for high-profile international weddings. As one Florida-based attorney explained, "Often a marriage in a foreign country is not valid in the USA, or creates other issues, so yes it is likely they are already married."

To legally wed in Italy, US citizens must complete a complex process that includes submitting an affidavit – known as a "Dichiarazione Giurata" – through a US consulate, and providing another document called an "Atto Notorio." There's no evidence the couple went through this process, and another Italian source said that no municipal authority would be involved in the ceremony. "By law, civil weddings in Italy must typically be officiated at the town hall," the source added, but in this case, "there were no signs that this had occurred."

Adding further weight to reports of a prior US ceremony, another insider confirmed that the couple had already legally wed before Friday's main event on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

Prenup Designed for Any Jurisdiction

Bezos and Sánchez, who primarily reside on Florida's ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, reportedly have a prenuptial agreement in place that protects their fortunes and holds up under most legal systems. "They can get married anywhere as their prenup would generally be drafted to include its enforceability everywhere," one divorce attorney said.

Still, if the couple were to split, jurisdiction would depend on where they officially reside. "Divorce can only happen in the state of the primary residence," the attorney clarified. "A prenup cannot confer jurisdiction on a state to grant a divorce without residency in that state."

All Eyes on Venice

While the legal paperwork was finalized in the States, the wedding celebrations in Venice are anything but understated. On Thursday, Bezos and Sánchez were seen arriving by water taxi for a welcome dinner, with Sánchez in a gold Schiaparelli gown and Bezos in a brown suit. Guests included Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, and Diane Von Furstenberg, among other high-profile names.