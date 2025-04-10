Chelsea Belle O'Donnell, the 27-year-old adopted daughter of comedian Rosie O'Donnell, has filed to legally change her last name after she was removed from her mother's $80 million estate.

Chelsea submitted the petition on Jan. 30, seeking to adopt her birth mother Deanna Micoley's maiden name, Neuens, per the Daily Mail, citing court records. It is worth noting that Rosie adopted the 27-year-old as a baby. The sudden decision to change her name reportedly comes after Chelsea was removed from the will earlier in January following a string of drug-related arrests.

In addition to removing her from the will, Rosie also cut Chelsea from a $27 million life insurance policy. That said, it should be noted that the comedian's four other children were also axed from the will.

Rosie confirmed her daughter's decision in a poem posted on April 6, writing: "She wishes to change her last name / to her birth mom's maiden name / doesn't make sense to me / I am not her."

The 27-year-old was arrested three times between September and November last year. Her first arrest on September 10 involved multiple felony counts, including child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug trafficking site. During this incident, police discovered unsafe living conditions in her home, including drug paraphernalia near a child's crib.

Chelsea was released on a $2,000 bond but was arrested again on October 11 in Oconto County for possession of methamphetamine and narcotics, as well as bail jumping and resisting an officer.

Her third arrest occurred on November 18 in Marinette County. This time, she faced two felony counts of methamphetamine possession, one felony count of narcotic drug possession, and two felony counts of bail jumping. Additional misdemeanor charges included resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest followed her release on bail posted by her biological mother just days earlier.

In March 2025, Chelsea pled guilty to several charges and was sentenced to six years of probation.