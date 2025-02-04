Whitney Cummings is thanking an unlikely source for their intense coverage of the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni dueling lawsuits saga in a hilarious social media video.

The comedian took to TikTok on Tuesday, Feb. 4, thanking Candace Owens for uniting the country as the two celebs battle it out over accusations of sexual harassment, which Lively claims occurred during the making of It Ends With Us movie and its promotion.

"Did not see this coming," Cummings began in her TikTok. "That Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds would be the people that united this country, and it has happened. The most liberal people I know are now obsessively following Candace Owens for her take and journalism on the situation."

@realwhitneycummings Thank you Blake and Ryan you are true patriots ♬ original sound - WhitneyCummings

The 42-year-old added: "Thank you Ryan and Blake for having such terrible personalities that we are now united as a country."

Cummings clarified that, "Yes, I have followed this story so closely that I'm just wearing beanies now. I am fully in the Lily Bloom-simulation. I don't even know where this came from."

"I don't even think this is mine," she joked of her beanie, which references Lively's widely criticized fashion choices in It Ends With Us.

Owens has been covering the Lively vs. Baldoni legal war intensely and has gained plenty of followers as a result. Back in January, Owens weighed in on the ongoing legal dispute between Lively, 37, and Baldoni regarding the film It Ends With Us, suggesting Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds played a significant role in the conflict.

On her Instagram Story shared Wednesday, January 22, Owens claims she received information from a source stating that tensions arose after Reynolds visited the set and reviewed dailies and the script.

According to her unverified source, this led to an argument between Reynolds and Lively in her trailer, followed by Reynolds allegedly demanding WME talent agency to drop Baldoni.

"Yesterday I received a tip from someone who allegedly worked on the set of It Ends With Us. Lately everyone is bashing Blake Lively, but apparently the true villain in this saga is ... Ryan Reynolds," Owens wrote. "Here's what I think likely happened. My opinion. Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and married women who are almost a decade younger than him."

Owens' theory includes references to Reynolds' past professional relationships, including TJ Miller's 2022 account of an uncomfortable on-set interaction during Deadpool 2. However, these claims remain unverified.

Read more: Two Prosecutors Allege They Were Demoted for Supporting a Sentence Reduction For the Menendez Brothers

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, alleging inappropriate behavior on set. Lively's complaint alleges that Baldoni's behavior caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety," leading her to seek damages for emotional distress. She also accused him of organizing a campaign to smear her reputation online. Baldoni responded with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, Reynolds, and Lively's publicist Leslie Sloane, citing civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

The legal proceedings between the parties are ongoing.