Bow Wow recently lamented the loss of Diddy's parties.

The rapper recently opened up about the fallout from Diddy's absence from the music industry during an appearance on the 'More To The Story' podcast, hosted by Rocsi Diaz.

During his interview, the Columbus, Ohio, native shared that without Diddy parties there is "nowhere to go" after major events.

"The BET Awards in June and the more recent BET Hip Hop Awards didn't feel right because there were no Diddy soirees. There was nowhere to go," he said.

Bow Wow, 37, emphasized Diddy's importance to the industry, describing him as "monumental," and voiced frustration over the lack of energy and festivities that Diddy's presence usually provided.

During the conversation, Diaz touched on the distinction between Diddy's well-known parties and the troubling allegations of his so-called "Freak Offs." She explained that these alleged gatherings involved "multi-day, drug-induced, sex sessions with male escorts, often by force."

When Diaz asked Bow Wow, real name Shad Gregory Moss, if he ever worried about becoming the target of similar "takedowns" in the industry, Bow Wow dismissed the idea.

"It's a messed-up situation overall... never thought I would see him in this position," he said. While acknowledging long-circulating rumors about Diddy, the "Let Me Hold You" emcee admitted that the current legal troubles still came as a shock.

Diddy's legal troubles began in September when he was arrested on federal charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and other offenses tied to alleged "Freak Offs." Although he pleaded not guilty to the charges, Diddy, 54, remains in custody after two denied bail requests. In addition to the criminal charges, the music mogul is also facing several lawsuits alleging sexual assault, sex trafficking, and related crimes.

Diddy is now set to stand trial in May of 2025.